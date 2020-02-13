Front-Engined McLaren GT Is a Sight For Sore Eyes, Long Hood Is Amazing

View this post on Instagram

McLaren GT sketch, if it was actually front engined. Which one is the best color? - - #mclaren#mclarengt#conceptcar#cardesigner#cardesignerscommunity#productdesign#cardesign#car#carsketch#illustrations#illustration#sketch#transportationdesign#automotivedesign#industrialdesign#concept

A post shared by Esa Mustonen (@esamust) on Feb 10, 2020 at 8:02am PST