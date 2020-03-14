2021 Mercedes-Benz E63 GT R Rendered as Extreme Sedan, Has Central Exhaust

Earlier this month, at the Geneva Motor Show On Our Screens, we met the 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class. However, the mid-cycle revamp stops at the admittedly spicy Mercedes-AMG E53, which means we still have a bit of waiting to do before we get to meet the E63 big daddy. However, the rendering we have here comes to help us pass the time and then some.
To be more precise, this pixel work not only steps up the Affalterbach game, but also proposes tweaks borrowed from the (ready for it?) Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro.
The starting point for this digital painting was the E53. Of course, the rear valance of the said supercar, with its aero manipulation and especially its center exhaust, is a controversial move in this case - it doesn't look like we can say the same about the front fenders gills.
The list of elements that feel like they belong here also involves the center-lock wheels: as die-hard M-AMG fans will tell you, these were borrowed from the retiring E63. And there's also a special surprise, as you'll notice by zooming in on the social media post at the bottom of the page.
As far as the tech side of the 2021 E63 (S) is concerned, you can expect the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 to soldier on, albeit with multiple upgrades.
While the output of the internal combustion engine shouldn't change (much), this could be aided by an EQ-Boost starter-alternator delivering an extra 22 hp and 250 Nm of torque.
Alas, the soundtrack of the vehicle should be less menacing, due to the introduction of a gas particulate filter allowing the super-sedan to comply with the ever-stricter emission standards.
PS: If you're looking for a rendering that aims to accurately showcase the 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63, keep in mind we discussed such a visual treat back in February.
My latest edit, with the release of the facelift E-Class I thought I'd create a GTR version but how does it compare to my other R concept edits, swipe left! I'm now on YouTube, link in bio 👀