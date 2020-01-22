2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series – What We Know So Far

The first one is the first plug-in hybrid of the brand in the shape of the Mercedes-AMG GT 73, set to go head to head with the monstrously powerful Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. Essentially a GT 63 S with an electric motor accompanying the twin-turbo V8 and a li-ion battery, the GT 73 is expected to debut as early as the 2020 Geneva Motor Show with a combined output of around 800 horsepower.
The second model to take the planet by storm is the highly anticipated Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, which aims to reprogram pretty much everyone's thoughts on what AMG truly stands for.
The sports car will not only be a swan song for the soon-to-be-replaced two-door GT and its SLS AMG aluminum spaceframe, but for rear-wheel-driven AMGs in general. As some of you know, the next-generation GT and SL will switch to a platform shared between them and their most powerful versions will feature AWD 4Matic+ with “drift modes” instead of old-school RWD.
So far there has been an aura of mystery surrounding the GT Black Series, and for more than just a couple of reasons. First of all, Mercedes-AMG seems to have started testing pre-production prototypes as early as 2018, soon after the GT R Pro was unveiled.
Third of all, the latest prototypes of the model seem to sound a bit muted and not-at-all like their lesser, V8-engined brethren, like the GT R. Speculative answers for this exhaust sound issue went as far as saying that the car will feature a version of the mild-hybrid inline-six in from the 53 models.
Last, but certainly not least, the GT Black Series seems a bit undecided regarding its final design, since two wildly different-looking prototypes have been seen doing rounds on the Nurburgring and nobody seems to know why.
With that being said, we decided to sniff through all the stories and leaks about the 2021 GT Black Series and come up with an informative article that previews the model.
We should probably start with the four mysteries surrounding its development and come up with a fact-based answer for each one. Firstly, why does it take so long for Mercedes-AMG to develop a version of an existing car, especially when its aluminum spaceframe platform is over 10 years old now?
This brings us to the second point since the SLS AMG Black Series was made so long ago that some people even forgot that the Black Series nameplate exists. Well, the main reason for the huge delay is that there haven't been any suitable candidates for a Black Series version save for the Mercedes-AMG GT and the C 63 Coupe. To preserve the nameplate's exclusivity, Affalterbach decided that only the GT will get the badge, especially since its platform is already better-suited to become a track weapon.
The third mystery surrounding the upcoming model is probably the most important – what will power the fastest Mercedes-AMG this side of the Formula 1-engined One? Well, to put an end to all the inline-six or even four-cylinder rumors, get ready for a bombshell.
The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series still has a V8, but it doesn't sound like anything else powered by the M176/M177/M178 because it's an all-new design. Taking a page from the classic supercar book, the new Black Series will be powered by a flat-plane V8 instead of the more common cross-plane design f
GPF) are brought into the mix.
On the upside, the GT Black Series might have the fastest-revving road engine to ever power a road model with the three-pointed star. Essentially sounding like two racing four-cylinders singing the songs of their people in unison, the new powerplant is set to deliver around 700 horsepower and 750 Nm (553.1 lb-ft) of torque, so not as much torque as you would expect from such a powerful AMG engine.
First of all, flat-plane V8s achieve better horsepower figures thanks to the much higher rpm limit, but their torque numbers aren't as impressive for pretty much the same reason. A set of twin-scroll turbochargers can easily remedy that, but the GT's architecture has somewhat of a problem in this area.
You see, every car built on the aluminum spaceframe that was originally developed for the SLS AMG uses a transaxle dual-clutch transmission made by Magna PT, which was previously known as Getrag. It's pretty much the same transmission used by all mid-engine Ferraris and even the current Ford GT.
As for the final mystery, which is how the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series will look, we can do nothing but speculate. Judging by how the latest GT3 racing version and the second GT Black Series prototype look we can be pretty sure that this rendering is probably the closest thing to the real deal.
An ultra-wide body, triple-vented hood, a massive Panamericana grille and an enormous two-step rear wing are pretty much a given on the outside, while the interior won't be so different than the one found on the GT R and GT R Pro.
Tobias Moers has said that the car is one of two special models unveiled close together in 2020, so if the GT 73 plug-in hybrid goes official at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show we can expect the GT Black Series to be launched sometime in April. To go into production by the end of the year, the limited-edition supercar should cost around 250,000 euros when it goes on sale.
The second model to take the planet by storm is the highly anticipated Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, which aims to reprogram pretty much everyone's thoughts on what AMG truly stands for.
The sports car will not only be a swan song for the soon-to-be-replaced two-door GT and its SLS AMG aluminum spaceframe, but for rear-wheel-driven AMGs in general. As some of you know, the next-generation GT and SL will switch to a platform shared between them and their most powerful versions will feature AWD 4Matic+ with “drift modes” instead of old-school RWD.
So far there has been an aura of mystery surrounding the GT Black Series, and for more than just a couple of reasons. First of all, Mercedes-AMG seems to have started testing pre-production prototypes as early as 2018, soon after the GT R Pro was unveiled.
Third of all, the latest prototypes of the model seem to sound a bit muted and not-at-all like their lesser, V8-engined brethren, like the GT R. Speculative answers for this exhaust sound issue went as far as saying that the car will feature a version of the mild-hybrid inline-six in from the 53 models.
Last, but certainly not least, the GT Black Series seems a bit undecided regarding its final design, since two wildly different-looking prototypes have been seen doing rounds on the Nurburgring and nobody seems to know why.
With that being said, we decided to sniff through all the stories and leaks about the 2021 GT Black Series and come up with an informative article that previews the model.
We should probably start with the four mysteries surrounding its development and come up with a fact-based answer for each one. Firstly, why does it take so long for Mercedes-AMG to develop a version of an existing car, especially when its aluminum spaceframe platform is over 10 years old now?
This brings us to the second point since the SLS AMG Black Series was made so long ago that some people even forgot that the Black Series nameplate exists. Well, the main reason for the huge delay is that there haven't been any suitable candidates for a Black Series version save for the Mercedes-AMG GT and the C 63 Coupe. To preserve the nameplate's exclusivity, Affalterbach decided that only the GT will get the badge, especially since its platform is already better-suited to become a track weapon.
The third mystery surrounding the upcoming model is probably the most important – what will power the fastest Mercedes-AMG this side of the Formula 1-engined One? Well, to put an end to all the inline-six or even four-cylinder rumors, get ready for a bombshell.
The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series still has a V8, but it doesn't sound like anything else powered by the M176/M177/M178 because it's an all-new design. Taking a page from the classic supercar book, the new Black Series will be powered by a flat-plane V8 instead of the more common cross-plane design f
GPF) are brought into the mix.
On the upside, the GT Black Series might have the fastest-revving road engine to ever power a road model with the three-pointed star. Essentially sounding like two racing four-cylinders singing the songs of their people in unison, the new powerplant is set to deliver around 700 horsepower and 750 Nm (553.1 lb-ft) of torque, so not as much torque as you would expect from such a powerful AMG engine.
First of all, flat-plane V8s achieve better horsepower figures thanks to the much higher rpm limit, but their torque numbers aren't as impressive for pretty much the same reason. A set of twin-scroll turbochargers can easily remedy that, but the GT's architecture has somewhat of a problem in this area.
You see, every car built on the aluminum spaceframe that was originally developed for the SLS AMG uses a transaxle dual-clutch transmission made by Magna PT, which was previously known as Getrag. It's pretty much the same transmission used by all mid-engine Ferraris and even the current Ford GT.
As for the final mystery, which is how the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series will look, we can do nothing but speculate. Judging by how the latest GT3 racing version and the second GT Black Series prototype look we can be pretty sure that this rendering is probably the closest thing to the real deal.
An ultra-wide body, triple-vented hood, a massive Panamericana grille and an enormous two-step rear wing are pretty much a given on the outside, while the interior won't be so different than the one found on the GT R and GT R Pro.
Tobias Moers has said that the car is one of two special models unveiled close together in 2020, so if the GT 73 plug-in hybrid goes official at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show we can expect the GT Black Series to be launched sometime in April. To go into production by the end of the year, the limited-edition supercar should cost around 250,000 euros when it goes on sale.