Mercedes-AMG GT4 Gets Better at Cooling Itself in High-Speed Track Chases

Back in 2018, Mercedes-AMG changed the game in its Customer Racing Program by launching the GT4. In the span of just two years, the 120 cars delivered to customers managed to land impressive results in racing series across the world: 137 podium finishes, 151 class wins and 53 overall wins. And now it comes an even better version.
On Wednesday, March 11, the German high-performance carmaker announced what it calls a facelift for the GT4. Although that usually means tons of visual changes and fewer technical advancements, that’s not the case here.
Sure, there are a few visual nips and tucks, such as the fitting of new front and rear lights, but they are secondary when it comes to the rest of the changes.
The main goal of AMG engineers was to provide the car with better cooling capabilities. And that meant coming up with better solutions for both the engine and brakes.
The 4.0-liter V8 biturbo (476 hp and 630 Nm of torque) fitted under the hood gets an increased flow of air thanks to the newly shaped edge on the hood. The oil cooler was rearranged as well, resulting in a more effective cooling for the engine.
The most work went into ensuring the brakes stay cool. First, the brake air inlet has been enlarged. Then, the brake air lines have grown larger, and finally there’s a new brake disc setup on the front axle, and a larger brake fluid tank.
“The new edition combines performance, safety and economical aspects like no other car in this segment and has been tailor-made to meet the requirements of the customer teams,” said in a statement Stefan Wendl, head of Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing.
“With its powerful V8 biturbo engine, the new Mercedes-AMG GT4 also guarantees plenty of fun away from the major international racing stage, be it during track days or in race series with open classes. The course for a successful future in the GT4 category has been set.”
Mercedes-AMG says deliveries of the improved GT4 will begin later in March.
