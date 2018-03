AMG

As discussed when the Mercedes-GT was introduced a few years ago, the two-door beast would hunt the Porsche 911 in complete formation - since the Neunelfer range comes with a large number of derivatives, it only makes sense for the Affalterbach machine to go down this path.And while the current road side of the GT range is topped by the 585 hp GT R, things are about to become even spicier.We've been spying GT R prototypes that appear to pack even sharper bits ever since last year, with the latest sighting of the kind having taken place earlier this week - you can find the 2018 spyshots in the gallery above.The rumor mill is split into two main camps when it comes to this matter. There are those who expect the said prototype to become the Black Series and those who think it serves as a tester for a road-going version of the GT4 racecar.If we are to extend the Porsche 911 comparison, the Black Series would rival the GT2 RS (raw power would be a good way to describe it), while the street-legal GT4 would be more of a competitor for the GT3 RS (think: the ultimate handling refinement).Until we get more info on the matter, we've brought along a rendering that gives us an idea of how a Mercedes-AMG GT with even more racing genes would look like.And if anybody wonders why the machine would need such a massive diffuser, you should know that such an approach would allow it to skip a monstrous rear wing. Then again, the kind of customer who seeks such machines usually prefers them with Pikes Peak-style wings.