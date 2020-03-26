2021 Mercedes-AMG GT R Black Series Rumored With 711 Horsepower, “New” V8 Engine

Nobody knows how the R-based special edition of the Mercedes-AMG GT will be called. What is certain, however, is that the Black Series nameplate will come back after a long hiatus. More to the point, the last time that Mercedes-Benz and AMG produced a Black Series was in 2015 in the guise of the C 63 with the 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine.

22 photos