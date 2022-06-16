World's Most Powerful Black Series Comes From Renntech, and It's a Mercedes-AMG GT

First of all, we’d like to start this story by telling you that the statement made in the headline belongs to Renntech. Therefore, it should be taken with the proverbial pinch of salt.
With that off our chest, let’s move on to the actual car, a Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, equipped with numerous extras by the aforementioned tuner, which have made it more powerful than the original Bugatti Veyron.
How much oomph are we talking about? That would be 1,066 ps (1,051 hp / 784 kW) and 1,127 Nm (831 lb-ft) of torque, on 93-octane gas. This is the R3 bundle, which comprises upgraded turbos, stainless steel downpipes, blow-off valves, an ECU tune, and several other things. A simple engine remap will get your AMG GT Black Series an extra 99 ps (98 hp / 73 kW) and 129 Nm (95 lb-ft) of torque over stock.
Speaking of the standard German supercar, it’s not exactly underpowered, with 730 ps (720 hp / 537 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) on tap, making it the fastest and most powerful version of the two-door GT lineup. The twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine works in concert with a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission, and rear-wheel drive, rocketing it to 100 kph (62 mph) in just 3.2 seconds, and all the way up to a top speed of 325 kph (202 mph).
With everything up and running, Renntech’s AMG GT Black Series is said to have shaved a couple of tenths of a second from the sprint time. The maximum speed has increased to 352 kph (219 mph). The R3 upgrade, as well as the new alloys, described as “a track focused” and more “stylish alternative to the OEM wheels,” carbon fiber extras, and optional roll cage that can be color-matched to the vehicle, and joined by racing harnesses, are available to order through the tuner’s dealership network in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East.
