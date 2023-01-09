This Is Liberty Walk's Idea of What a Nissan Z Should Look Like, Do You Agree?

Liberty Walk has a plethora of projects that will be displayed at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon this coming weekend, most of which will be from exotic car brands, with a small number from mainstream companies. And speaking of the latter, the list has just grown to include one very special Nissan Z.
Shared on social media yesterday by the company’s founder, the Nissan Z in question pretty much follows the tuner’s usual recipe to the letter. It has a wide body kit, new suspension, wheels, and not much else, and it looks ready to attack a twisty mountain road sideways.
Some of the things that make it stand out more over the stock variant comprise the bolt-on fender flairs, a signature feature of most cars tuned by Liberty Walk. They have also given it a new chin spoiler that is on the big side, next to more pronounced side skirts, and a few attachments to the front bumper. The vented hood came from the aftermarket world, and it has a carbon look. It contributes to the revised stance of the Japanese sports car, together with the adjustable rear wing that sits on the trunk lid.
You do not need to be a connoisseur to tell that Liberty Walk’s Nissan Z rides much closer to the ground. We are likely looking at an adjustable air suspension, otherwise clearing small leaves would be too big a problem for this vehicle. With a wide lip design, and slightly bigger than the stock ones, the Liberty Walk-branded wheels, which spin around the white brake calipers, were wrapped in tires made by Advan that should further improve traction when abusing the throttle and steering.
In all likelihood, this modern-day Z car is not finished, as it will probably get the typical Liberty Walk decals on the outside, and maybe some well-deserved privacy windows, among others. Guess we will have to wait for the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon to officially open its gates on January 13 in order to find out more about it, and to see it displayed next to other stunning projects bearing their signature, and to learn that it likely retains the stock motor under the hood, as the tuner is not famous for giving its projects more power.
The 3.0-liter V6, with twin-turbocharging, pushes out 400 hp and 350 lb-ft (475 Nm) of torque without any outside intervention, and it can be hooked up to a six-speed manual or a nine-speed automatic transmission. Pricing for the 2023 Nissan Z starts at $39,990, before destination and dealer fees. The mid-spec Performance model can be yours from $49,990, and the Proto Spec, which sits at the top of the family, kicks off at $52,990
