The 2023 Nissan Z Is a Legend Revived With a Few Drawbacks, Says Doug DeMuro

Well, it depends on the customer’s preference. Doug DeMuro, for example, has given the all-new Z a grand total of 62 points out of a total of 100, which is a perfect match for the Supra 3.0 on the leaderboard. Only the C8 is higher with 64 points for the Stingray, the pushrod V8-engined Chevy Corvette.The blue-painted car in the featured clip is dubbed Performance, which is the better-equipped sibling of the Sport base trim level. Priced at $49,990 excluding destination charge as opposed to $39,990 for the Sport and $43,540 for the four-pot Supra, the Performance with the six-speed manual is rocking a launch assist control system and rev-matching technology.“Unfortunately, this powertrain doesn’t quite sound as good as the old naturally-aspirated engine,” said Doug DeMuro. Based on an evolution of the FM platform that underpinned the 370Z, the Z uses the VR30DDTT of the Infiniti Q50, Infiniti Q60, and the Japan-spec Nissan Skyline sedan.Tuned to produce 400 horsepower at 6,400 revolutions per minute and 350 pound-feet (475 Nm) of torque at 1,600 through 5,600 revolutions per minute, the 3.0-liter V6 is limited to 6,800 rpm even though the redline on the digital instrument cluster says 7,000 rpm. Doug isn’t a big fan of the manual transmission, though, describing it as too light, too rubbery, and too notchy. The springy clutch also takes away from the driving experience.The interior could’ve been a little better as well given the plethora of carryover elements. “The Supra has a nicer interior, no question about it; certainly has better tech and better materials,” added the auto vlogger.