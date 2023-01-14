2024 Nissan GT-R Gets Poisonous Digital Makeover, Is It Your Cup of Tea?

It was only yesterday that Nissan dropped the veils off the 2024 GT-R, and while deep down we hoped for a new generation, it is yet another mid-cycle makeover, albeit the most comprehensive one yet in terms of visuals.
In case you missed our initial coverage here, the 2024 Nissan GT-R has new front and rear fascias, complete with different grille and fenders, and a new rear wing on the Nismo variant. Even though the Japanese company states that it has increased downforce, the drag coefficient is still the same as before.
For the 2024 model year, the Nissan GT-R carries over with the same engine, a 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6. The lump is rated at 565 hp (573 ps/421 kW) and 467 lb-ft (633 Nm) of torque in the regular versions, channeling the thrust to the all-wheel drive system via a dual-clutch six-speed automatic transmission. The GT-R Nismo uses the same engine, which was massaged to deliver 600 hp (609 ps/448 kW) and 481 lb-ft (652 Nm). This version also gets refined suspension and a new limited-slip differential.
Unhappy with the upgrades? Well, fret not, because several tuning companies will launch various mods for the 2024 Nissan GT-R. For now, however, no tuner has gotten its hands on it, but once they do, you can expect the usual exterior and interior makeovers, joined by a few power upgrades. Look for new wheels as well, and other tweaks, including some special wraps, next to different suspension setups and beefier brakes on cars with a lot more firepower, which will make the Godzilla even hotter over the stock variants.
Speaking of tuning, the 2024 GT-R has already received its first makeover in Fantasy Land. The rendering is the work of ildar_proiect on Instagram, who shared it online yesterday, not long after the car’s grand unveiling. It boasts a poisonous hue on almost all body panels save for the hood, which has a black look. The side mirror caps, rear wing, part of the roof, and other elements of the exterior have been darkened out too, and we can see that it has a new front bumper and some vents on the rear quarter panels. Spinning around the red brake calipers, the wheels are also new, and they contribute to the virtual tuning job.
Back in the real world, Nissan is readying the introduction of the 2024 GT-R. The first copies will start arriving at dealerships nationwide this spring, and they will be followed by the 2024 GT-R Nismo in the summer. Pricing remains unknown for now, but it will likely be a bit more expensive compared to the outgoing iteration, which starts at $113,540, before destination and dealer fees. The 2023 GT-R Nismo has an MSRP of $210,740.
