PROJEKT911 Jaded Aims to Redefine the Vision of Air-Cooled Porsches at SEMA

Does anyone need a fully customized and thoroughly personalized vintage Porsche? Well, you are not going to run out of aftermarket outlets to do your bidding any time soon, especially if your budget is not too tight.
Truth be told, the market for restomod wonders has exploded in recent years and we find out about new names joining the established venues (Singer Vehicle Design, RUF Automobile, RWB – aka RAUH-Welt BEGRIFF, Emory Motorsports, Gunther Werks, Gemballa, Canepa, Lanzante, Kaege, STRAAT, Paul Stephens AutoArt, etc.) almost daily. The latest one is yet another small endeavor with big ambitions, of course.
They are called PROJEKT911, and they invite us to follow their journey to SEMA Show 2023 for their first air-cooled Porsche 911 build while they also aim to “redefine the vision of a Porsche Purist.” Of course, it would have been hard to know anything about them if not for someone else. That would be Basel Masri, the Jordanian automotive artist better known as baselvisions on social media, who has decided to lend a CGI helping hand to this custom project and digitally recreate ‘Jaded,’ their Porsche 911 restomod.
According to the shared snippets of information, this CGI-to-reality “one of a kind” build project “took design inspiration from many different eras of the Porsche 911 models, (and also) throughout its heritage and history.” For example, the 1970s Porsche 917K race car inspired the author for the deep-dish wheel design, the current 992 series gets the one-piece LED taillight bar as a tribute, and the ensemble is dressed in “one of the rarest Porsche colors, Jade Green.”
Rebuilt from the ground up, the custom 911 is known under the ‘Jaded’ code name and is promised to be “just the first of many more to come from Projekt911.” For now, we are not in the loop for many technical details – the engine is out “and ready to make some absolute magic” with help from Ed Pink Racing Engines, but that is about it. What we do know, already, is how the interior will turn out – and it’s just as bonkers as the exterior, only in contrasting tones.
So, if the exterior is going after the Hellgrün (Jade Green) heritage, the cockpit will splash out with Aubergine (dressed up in Dinamica instead of the more traditional Alcantara), combined with “subtle touches of both white and charcoal accents on the interior and exterior,” plus a Satin Carbon Fiber dashboard and a retrofitted factory-spec Porsche 991.2 GT3 RS steering wheel! That’s cool, right? Additionally, the builders are also playing a game of the Easter Egg hunt type, claiming “if ya know, ya know” merits for their subtle nods and “things that harken back and pay tribute to Porsche heritage.”
