CGI S650 Ford Mustang GT Shooting Brake Looks Like a Great V8 Fastback Wagon

When it was born, in the spring of 1964, the Ford Mustang was a couple of weeks younger than the Plymouth Barracuda, so it wasn’t technically the first pony car.
Alas, that does not mean anyone is discrediting the legendary Blue Oval model from being considered the founder of the new sports car niche. And, as history proves, while the Barracuda and even Plymouth are no more, the Ford Mustang is still thriving. Sure, with a few hiccups along the way.
For example, last year’s sales crown in the United States went to Dodge’s Challenger instead of the ubiquitous Mustang, with the Chevy Camaro following from a (great) distance. Explanations about the situation may abound. Yes, the ICE-powered Challenger is turning into a collectible as Dodge will go full EV with its pony/muscle cars after 2023MY production ends. Also, the Mustang is at the end of the line for the sixth generation and people might have saved up some cash for the S650 iteration.
But the truth is that Dodge’s Challenger is much older than the ‘Stang and it still beat it at its own game. So, perhaps something needs to be done, not just wait and see if the 2024 EcoBoost, GT, and Dark Horse series are successful enough to reclaim the throne. And if the OEM does not want to do anything beyond that, many people are always willing to take matters into their hands. Or, rather, at the tip of their CGI brush, as far as the imaginative realm of digital car content creators is concerned.
Speaking of the latter there is also Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, who is finally back for good to Western CGI affairs after some oriental projects. As such, following a stately Chinese limo, a little Cabrio-SUV, and a recap of his best regional projects, he set out with “L-finesse” to create a Lexus LC 500 Shooting Brake.
As it turns out, he is probably not only motivated by his usual desire of “Touring the world!” but also by a love for 5.0-liter V8 mills. Thus, his next order of Blue Oval business not only has to do with the Mustang in general but also with the Mustang GT and its 5.0-liter Coyote V8 (now good for up to 486 hp) in particular. Oh, and the Lexus LC 500 Shooting Brake would be a thinly veiled competitor for this Ford Mustang GT ‘Wagon’ because the two also share the same Shooting Brake body style.
However, we all know that America is not exactly fond of grocery-getters anymore, so let us just call this unofficial reinterpretation a more practical heir to the original Ford Mustang Fastback and be done with it. Now, let us start the search for an aftermarket company that would be down for such an elegant yet enticing transformation, shall we?
For example, last year’s sales crown in the United States went to Dodge’s Challenger instead of the ubiquitous Mustang, with the Chevy Camaro following from a (great) distance. Explanations about the situation may abound. Yes, the ICE-powered Challenger is turning into a collectible as Dodge will go full EV with its pony/muscle cars after 2023MY production ends. Also, the Mustang is at the end of the line for the sixth generation and people might have saved up some cash for the S650 iteration.
But the truth is that Dodge’s Challenger is much older than the ‘Stang and it still beat it at its own game. So, perhaps something needs to be done, not just wait and see if the 2024 EcoBoost, GT, and Dark Horse series are successful enough to reclaim the throne. And if the OEM does not want to do anything beyond that, many people are always willing to take matters into their hands. Or, rather, at the tip of their CGI brush, as far as the imaginative realm of digital car content creators is concerned.
Speaking of the latter there is also Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, who is finally back for good to Western CGI affairs after some oriental projects. As such, following a stately Chinese limo, a little Cabrio-SUV, and a recap of his best regional projects, he set out with “L-finesse” to create a Lexus LC 500 Shooting Brake.
As it turns out, he is probably not only motivated by his usual desire of “Touring the world!” but also by a love for 5.0-liter V8 mills. Thus, his next order of Blue Oval business not only has to do with the Mustang in general but also with the Mustang GT and its 5.0-liter Coyote V8 (now good for up to 486 hp) in particular. Oh, and the Lexus LC 500 Shooting Brake would be a thinly veiled competitor for this Ford Mustang GT ‘Wagon’ because the two also share the same Shooting Brake body style.
However, we all know that America is not exactly fond of grocery-getters anymore, so let us just call this unofficial reinterpretation a more practical heir to the original Ford Mustang Fastback and be done with it. Now, let us start the search for an aftermarket company that would be down for such an elegant yet enticing transformation, shall we?