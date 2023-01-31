Solid Axle Ford Bronco on Mickey Thompson 54s Looks Digitally Ready for Anything

Even today, almost two years since production finally started in June 2021 for the reinvented sixth generation, the Ford Bronco is – quite naturally – one of the most hyped vehicles in the U.S. automotive market.
And if you think about it, there is a logic behind all the commotion. The original iterations – first with a dedicated platform for a compact SUV to rival the Jeep CJ-5, International Scout, or Toyota Land Cruiser, then as an F-Series full-size two-door SUV offspring battling the K5 Blazer, Ramcharger, or Cherokee – are all deeply beloved. As such, there is no shortage of classic restorations, restomods, or custom creations.
Secondly, the modern reinvention has more customers than Ford can produce vehicles (hence a lot of chagrin from the eager fan base) and also battles very few foes in the mid-size off-road-focused SUV field, including the Jeep Wrangler and Toyota 4Runner. Plus, the Blue Oval company made sure to keep things enticing with Everglades, Bronco Raptor, and Heritage editions, among other things. Additionally, where the OEM stops it is open business territory for the aftermarket realm, both in the real world as well as across the dreamy kingdom of digital car content creators, as it turns out.
And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have many examples. The latest has recently arrived courtesy of the automotive digital creator behind “Innov8 Design Lab” (aka innov8designlab on social media), who has prepared something CGI and outrageous - for both Mickey Thompson and Bronco fans, and all sprinkled with a heavy lift twist. After all, this rendering house is no stranger to such crazy high-riding vehicles that would stand out in any crowd – either for positive or negative reasons.
Truth be told, it was about time for a lifted monster since their latest CGI projects included a slammed vintage station wagon, a “super clean” Porsche 911 GT3 RS “rocking a new set of Vibrant Forged VFF wheels,” or a bonkers twin-turbo 1966 Lincoln Continental. That one dropped its murdered-out stance for a quick CGI-to-reality restyle just in time to show the bagged goodies at the iconic SEMA Show held in Las Vegas between October 31 and November 3 as part of the newly minted SEMA Week.
Now they’re back to high-riding shenanigans with this orange-and-blue Ford Bronco 4-Door that is “fresh out of the lab” riding on massive 54-inch Mickey Thompson tires and also features a couple of custom solid axle swaps thanks to a bonkers Roam Offroad lift kit. As far as I am concerned, it looks utterly great for some heavy-duty dune bashing and rock crawling. However, I do have one CGI regret – this is a regular Bronco-based build rather than something designed to let the Bronco Raptor flex its upgraded ‘muscles.’
