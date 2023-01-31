Third-Gen Ford GT Virtual Concept Looks More Like a Restomod Than a Follow-Up

Born out of the big (marketing) desire to pay tribute to the iconic GT40 race car from the 1960s, the modern Ford GT homage series tiptoed its way into a trio of different decades over just two generations.
Any self-respecting Blue Oval enthusiast knows the story of the Ford GT40. It was a high-performance endurance racing car commissioned by Ford to try and compete in Old Continent endurance races, such as the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans. Interestingly, and more specifically, they tried to contest Ferrari’s absolute dominance (the Italian company had won the 1960 through 1965 editions) and fulfill an American dream on European soil.
With help from a set of bright minds – Carroll Shelby, Ron Bradshaw, Ken Miles, and Bruce McLaren, among many others – they succeeded in the endeavor, snatching the laurels for the 1966 through 1969 races. Naturally, during the early 2000s, Ford was approaching its centenary and wanted to pay homage to the GT40 and other important milestones. And after the GT40 Concept presented in 2002 at NAIAS was well received, the limited production of the model was just a small step away that was fulfilled between 2004 and 2006 as the first-generation Ford GT.
Then, after a decade-long hiatus, the second iteration of the Ford GT came to life and was produced between 2016 and 2022 in even fewer units – a bit more than 4k for the original run and just 1,350 units for the butterfly-door coupe, respectively. This turned even more into a collectible item with numerous special editions, and of course, the series culminated with a track-only version called GT Mk IV that wants to churn out more than 800 ponies. Of course, the long-tailed toy is also crazy expensive, at $1.7 million.
But what if Ford comes down from the GT cloud number nine and settles on a more accessible idea for a third stint – hopefully, earlier than the next decade? Well, that may not be possible in the real world, or at least not as an ICE-powered supercar. But across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, just about anything is virtually doable. So, here are the good folks over at Car Design World (aka cardesignworld on social media), who tipped us off to Andreas Ezelius’ elegant yet vintage next-gen Ford GT CGI idea.
Better known as andreas_ezelius, this 3D artist works at River End Games but is also a self-described “car nut and photography enthusiast,” so his “final result” of the Ford GT Concept project has photorealistic qualities that could fool many fans with its “true Ford colors and simple livery.” The striped goodies sure look ready for production, but unfortunately, this is merely wishful thinking. So, there is no restomod-like new Ford GT for you and me today, sorry!
