2024 Toyota Corolla Cross GR Gets Unofficial CGI Presentation, Looks Feisty

The Japanese automaker is so well represented in the field of crossover SUVs that some of its nameplates do not even have a place in regional lineups anymore.
Toyota – just like many other competitors, such as Mazda – has fully embraced the crossover, SUV, and truck lifestyle in recent years. As such, are we surprised that there is also an Aygo X, Yaris Cross, or Corolla Cross beside the regular Aygo, Yaris, and Corolla – plus regular CUVs such as the C-HR and RAV4, among others?
In the United States, for example, the quirky little C-HR is not even getting the second-generation EV replacement because the Japanese company thinks the Corolla Cross and Cross Hybrid will be enough to quench the consumer thirst alongside the iconic RAV4, Venza, Highlander (and upcoming Grand Highlander), 4Runner, Sequoia, or bZ4X.
However, some people might still want a little more from the Japanese carmaker. As the lifestyle and off-road-focused corners are well represented, maybe some customers would love to blend the CUV practicality with Toyota Gazoo Racing’s feisty DNA as well? Well, no one knows if that is a fact, at least in the real world. But across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, even this odd POV has been recently covered.
And it is all thanks to Dimas Ramadhan, the virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YT, who usually has an unquenchable thirst for Toyota and recently has taken up the task of revealing a Corolla Cross GR - in CGI. As such, after cool stuff like the little Rush (aka Daihatsu Terios), the unofficial sixth-gen Toyota RAV4, the informal next 4Runner TRD Pro, and Hilux plus next-gen 2025 Tacoma pickup trucks, now the Gazoo Racing DNA is virtually imbued with the spirit of the Corolla Cross.
The design details are slightly altered, compared to the official, real-world Corolla Cross. And we are not just talking about adding some GR features to make it look like a sporty compact crossover SUV. Instead, the pixel master has also retouched the head and taillights, with the former clearly inspired by the latest Toyota models, such as the S235 Crown crossover sedan and the 2023 Prius ‘Hybrid Reborn.’
By the way, speaking of the CGI expert’s passion for Toyotas, that love is not limited to North American models, and the latest digital project also touches on the potential Toyota Yaris Cross redesign or all-new generation for 2024 or 2025, even if the subcompact CUV has only been around since the middle of 2020. And, as far as we can tell, the artist clearly believes the Rush and Yaris Cross could share more than one design trait even if they are intended for different regions.
