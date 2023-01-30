Honda S2000 CGI Revival Concepts Look Surreal, They’re Even Hilarious Sometimes

The Japanese automaker has a broad model representation in the United States. But, of course, even after an abundance of new models introductions, there is still room for more.
Honda has a freshness unlike many of its rivals, as of late. That would be all due to the recent introductions like the all-new and larger HR-V (now dubbed as the ZR-V internationally, global HR-V remains a subcompact CUV), the fresh iteration of the best-selling CR-V, the mid-size three-row Pilot, as well as the arrival of legends such as the Civic Type R and eleventh Accord sedan.
Only the Odyssey and Ridgeline, if you want to nitpick, might stick out as sore thumbs in the eye. The former because it’s one of the very few surviving MPVs on the market, and the latter, mostly due to the smaller and electrified Ford Maverick’s success in the unibody pickup truck niche. How about proper two- or three-door sports cars, one might ask? Well, those are nowhere to be seen, and that’s probably too bad, according to fans.
Some of them might even decide to take matters into their hands. Or, rather, at the tip of their CGI brush, as is the case here with the virtual automotive artist acting from behind the AI covers of the automotive.diffusion account on social media, who is back in the surreal JDM icon mood with a few giddy ‘2023 Honda S2000’ concepts. After all, once we are clear of Lady Winter the open-top shenanigans are just one small temperature step away, right?
But before we start planning some road trips with the wind in our hair along with any of these S2000 revivals, there are a few things to note. For starters, this is clearly wishful thinking, as Honda has not announced any plans to revive the 1999 to 2009 sports car that was known around the world for its incredible high-revving engine and great handling. Oh, and there was also the crazy power output of that mill that went down in automotive history, also.
Then we should also remind you this pixel master uses AI for designing purposes, and when there’s less human input than logic dictates, crazy things start to unfold. But let us proceed with caution and check out these ideas one by one. In the order presented by the social media reel embedded below, the first three instances (two crimson, one black) seem to be on the same CGI page with awesome styling traits – and only one security arch behind the driver’s seat!
The fourth CGI (white) is quite meh, while the purple and blue ones would look great in my garage, frankly. But the yellow and milky-white ones are nothing short of crazy. First, there is a squished cardboard human on board, apparently. And secondly, the lonely rear POV seems mistaken about how many (four!) roll-over protection aids you need to survive such a crash… Luckily, the last slide is also the coolest and a great redemption piece.
