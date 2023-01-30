Unofficial Ford Galaxie EV Concept Chooses the Two-Door Fastback Revival Lifestyle

Today, the ‘Cars’ section of Blue Oval’s online portal for the United States looks severely deserted, with only a $27,700 pony/muscle car dwelling around the premise, for the 2023 model year.
SUVs and crossovers fare much better given the 2022 EcoSport, 2023 Escape, Bronco Sport/Bronco, Explorer, Edge, Expedition, and Mach-E offer. Trucks are almost as numerous and sometimes even better selling with the 2023 Maverick, Ranger, F-150, Super Duty, plus the F-150 Lightning. Notice something interesting? EVs are now more numerous than traditional passenger cars. And they are solely of the CUV and truck variety. So, why not imagine that Ford’s corner office head honchos might one day approve the arrival of a fully electric passenger car?
Well, that has already happened across the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists. And the latest fantasy comes from Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the pixel master better known as adry53customs on social media, who continues his dream ride periplus alongside HotCars, now with an EV twist. So, after stuff like the hypothetical Apple iCar (which, by the way, is embedded second below), he is back on the digital Ford grind.
Only this time he is not imagining restomod-style Ford Falcon GTs and Mercury Cougar Eliminators but rather “the return of the Ford Galaxie” as a proper EV revival. The original full-size car was produced by Ford for the 1959 through 1974 model years and was cleverly directed at the era’s Space Race. Now, on the other hand, this reinvention inspired by the 1960 to 1964 stint has chosen a different competition – the battle to win the EV revolution supremacy.
And does so with fancy two-door fastback attire, which is quite logical, indeed. While some people might wonder why on Earth would Ford need another two-door sports car instead of a four-door sedan or two-door convertible like the earlier Galaxies, when already the 2024 Mustang is around the corner, do bear with us. Now, also remember that the Blue Oval head honchos chose an ICE lifestyle for the S650 seventh generation of the iconic pony car.
Meanwhile, Dodge has already selected the Banshee EV format for the Charger Daytona SRT Concept as the only means to move forward the Challenger and Charger legacy. And the production version of the prototype will most likely use the two-door body style with all those aero gizmos for better efficiency, not just performance. So, a Ford Galaxie EV revival to counter that suddenly does not sound like unofficial craziness anymore, right?
Plus, a full-size fastback would definitely look better in the ‘Electrified’ section alongside the Escape PHEV and Mustang Mach-E CUVs, the F-150 Lightning, and even the big E-Transit van, among others. Hopefully, this idea will not remain merely wishful thinking and purists would agree that it’s better than to see Ford’s passenger cars slowly drifting into oblivion!
Well, that has already happened across the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists. And the latest fantasy comes from Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the pixel master better known as adry53customs on social media, who continues his dream ride periplus alongside HotCars, now with an EV twist. So, after stuff like the hypothetical Apple iCar (which, by the way, is embedded second below), he is back on the digital Ford grind.
Only this time he is not imagining restomod-style Ford Falcon GTs and Mercury Cougar Eliminators but rather “the return of the Ford Galaxie” as a proper EV revival. The original full-size car was produced by Ford for the 1959 through 1974 model years and was cleverly directed at the era’s Space Race. Now, on the other hand, this reinvention inspired by the 1960 to 1964 stint has chosen a different competition – the battle to win the EV revolution supremacy.
And does so with fancy two-door fastback attire, which is quite logical, indeed. While some people might wonder why on Earth would Ford need another two-door sports car instead of a four-door sedan or two-door convertible like the earlier Galaxies, when already the 2024 Mustang is around the corner, do bear with us. Now, also remember that the Blue Oval head honchos chose an ICE lifestyle for the S650 seventh generation of the iconic pony car.
Meanwhile, Dodge has already selected the Banshee EV format for the Charger Daytona SRT Concept as the only means to move forward the Challenger and Charger legacy. And the production version of the prototype will most likely use the two-door body style with all those aero gizmos for better efficiency, not just performance. So, a Ford Galaxie EV revival to counter that suddenly does not sound like unofficial craziness anymore, right?
Plus, a full-size fastback would definitely look better in the ‘Electrified’ section alongside the Escape PHEV and Mustang Mach-E CUVs, the F-150 Lightning, and even the big E-Transit van, among others. Hopefully, this idea will not remain merely wishful thinking and purists would agree that it’s better than to see Ford’s passenger cars slowly drifting into oblivion!