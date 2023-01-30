3,000-HP Charger “Animal” Dodges Reality: What If Mad Max Had Such a Hellcat?

Ambitions are high, as far as the Dodge Charger nameplate is concerned, at the Stellantis headquarters. And that is for good sales measures, of course.
Interestingly, although its platform sibling, the Challenger coupe, sold more units than Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro last year, it still did not even come close to the Charger sedan as far as the delivery performance is concerned (80k+ versus 55k+, respectively). And 2023 should be even more interesting, especially considering the revolutionary EV future.
As such, we (probably) all know that after the 2023 model year and the highly-collectible seven ‘Last Call’ special editions, there will be no more ICE-powered Charger and Challenger models. Instead, the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept paints a Banshee EV picture going forward, with nine levels of electrified oomph, of course. But are those changes enough for the diehard fans?
Probably not, or at least not for everyone. As such, many folks might be tempted to imagine the perfect ICE builds before it is too late on the EV transformation clock. And they may even do something about them, perhaps taking matters into their hands. Or, at least, at the tip of their CGI brushes, as is the case here with the dreamy realm of digital car content creators. No worries, though, there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have a couple of fine examples.
Maybe ‘fine’ is not the best word to describe them, frankly. So, first meet the virtual artist behind the “412donklife Customs” label (better known as 412donklife on social media), who continues to enjoy the CGI Charger lifestyle in the most outrageous way possible. Remember, just recently one of my colleagues thought someone allowed a fabled unicorn out after a night of heavy partying and it puked on a V6 Dodge with flamboyant looks and fancy gold, humongous aftermarket wheels.
Now the pixel master puts aside his traditional love for donk-like creations for a brief Mad Max-style desert moment and presents us with the courageous 3,000-hp ICE case of a widebody Charger SRT Hellcat. Or is it a 1,000-hp creation? I’m confused since the hashtags have both values while the description only speaks of a “3,000 hp widebody animal if Mad Max had (or was) a Hellcat!”
Oh, well, maybe you want the widebody Dodge Charger depicted as something that could be made even in the real world, not just across the parallel universes of the CGI expanse. Luckily, we have Brad, the virtual artist and DIY tinkerer behind the bradbuilds account on social media, throwing a slammed and widebody two-tone tantrum at the thought of Dodge making a charge EV pun about the Charger. Well, his idea sure looks ICE-Charged!
As such, we (probably) all know that after the 2023 model year and the highly-collectible seven ‘Last Call’ special editions, there will be no more ICE-powered Charger and Challenger models. Instead, the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept paints a Banshee EV picture going forward, with nine levels of electrified oomph, of course. But are those changes enough for the diehard fans?
Probably not, or at least not for everyone. As such, many folks might be tempted to imagine the perfect ICE builds before it is too late on the EV transformation clock. And they may even do something about them, perhaps taking matters into their hands. Or, at least, at the tip of their CGI brushes, as is the case here with the dreamy realm of digital car content creators. No worries, though, there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have a couple of fine examples.
Maybe ‘fine’ is not the best word to describe them, frankly. So, first meet the virtual artist behind the “412donklife Customs” label (better known as 412donklife on social media), who continues to enjoy the CGI Charger lifestyle in the most outrageous way possible. Remember, just recently one of my colleagues thought someone allowed a fabled unicorn out after a night of heavy partying and it puked on a V6 Dodge with flamboyant looks and fancy gold, humongous aftermarket wheels.
Now the pixel master puts aside his traditional love for donk-like creations for a brief Mad Max-style desert moment and presents us with the courageous 3,000-hp ICE case of a widebody Charger SRT Hellcat. Or is it a 1,000-hp creation? I’m confused since the hashtags have both values while the description only speaks of a “3,000 hp widebody animal if Mad Max had (or was) a Hellcat!”
Oh, well, maybe you want the widebody Dodge Charger depicted as something that could be made even in the real world, not just across the parallel universes of the CGI expanse. Luckily, we have Brad, the virtual artist and DIY tinkerer behind the bradbuilds account on social media, throwing a slammed and widebody two-tone tantrum at the thought of Dodge making a charge EV pun about the Charger. Well, his idea sure looks ICE-Charged!