Dodge Challenger Widebody ‘Rally Car’ Sounds Like a Marvelous Digital Idea

The Detroit automaker has created just three generations of cars for the iconic Dodge Challenger nameplate. However, it did touch most of the value points along the journey.
The first use of the moniker was recorded back in 1959 when the full-sized Coronet Silver Challenger became a more affordable version of the series. Then, for model years 1970 to 1974, the original pony car appeared on the Chrysler E architecture in hardtop and convertible form to serve as the Dodge counterpart to the popular Plymouth Barracuda.
Next up came the 1978 to 1983 second generation that no Mopar enthusiast in its right mind cares to remember – the Challenger was demoted to a simple badge engineering job based on the Mitsubishi Galant Lambda coupe, an economy compact car. Luckily, Dodge reintroduced the nameplate starting with the 2008 model year for its third (and possibly final, if the Charger Daytona SRT Concept coupe is any indication) pony/muscle car stint.
Although it is currently in its fifteenth model year, the Challenger showed no signs of losing steam and last year (again) beat its foes (Mustang, Camaro, Corvette, etc.) in the game of customer deliveries. That is an almost incredible performance, even with dwindling sales, considering the other rivals have already changed a generation, or two! And the secret could be all in the wide open – it’s ample choice.
The 2022 Dodge Challenger can be had from as low as $30,940 with the SXT trim, there are no less than eleven grades and variations, up to the $88,745 SRT Super Stock, and the model can be had with or without AWD, plus a feisty widebody look. Sure, only the $33,545 SXT and $36,940 GT can be had with all-wheel drive – while the widebody treatment is reserved for the R/T Scat Pack, SRT Hellcat, Redeye, Super Stock, and Jailbreak. But what if you want both AWD and widebody?
Well, then perhaps you are better off in the imaginative realm of digital car content creators instead of the real world. Although even there you might still have to accept ‘compromise’ and CGI-fool around in a rather unorthodox Dodge Challenger “rally car.” The latter arrives courtesy of Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, who rekindles his early 3D art days and decides to have another go at the idea, “this time a little more detailed.”
His dream would be to see the humongous muscle car “flying through the woods” and to achieve that he mated the AWD system from the SXT and GT to the $77,535 SRT Hellcat Widebody version. That way, it can “house the wider track, OZ Crono Evo wheels,” and raised suspension. As it is pretty obvious, there is an outrageous livery that will make sure this stands out in any motorsport crowd, while the “body is mostly stock, with a few mods.” Oh, and the engine choice is still undecided!
