Unofficial 2023 Chevrolet Silverado "Hatch" Looks Like an All-New K5 Blazer EV

The iconic Chevrolet K5 Blazer, first introduced in 1969, made a name for itself as a two-door. But the layout goes all the way back to 1961 when International Harvester debuted the Scout. And yes, the latter also prompted Ford to develop the first-generation Bronco.The list of super-cool two-door haulers is much bigger though and also includes the Dodge Ramcharger , the Jeep Cherokee, and even the Jeep Wagoneer.But wait, the two-door configuration can be traced back to the early days of the proto SUV. And by that, I mean the first-generation Chevrolet Suburban, produced in 1935. What's more, the grandfather of American SUVs did not get a four-door version until the 1960s.Why did the two-door SUV become almost extinct? Well, the reason is quite simple: there's a much bigger demand for four-door vehicles. Whether we're talking about big SUVs, smaller crossovers, or pickup trucks, buyers prefer having four doors and spacious rear-passenger compartments. And needless to say, this trend isn't likely to change.But this isn't stopping rendering artists from designing two-door versions of modern SUVs. Instagram's "jlord8," for instance, put together a two-door Chevrolet he calls the Silverado Hatch. But the digital hauler is, in fact, more of a two-door, shorter-wheelbase Tahoe than a pickup truck with a bed cap.Then why does he claim it to be a Silverado? Well, there are two reasons for that. First, the rear section isn't sourced from the Tahoe. The SUV doesn't have the familiar "wraparound" rear windows of the full-size hauler, but thick C-pillars and unusually long second-row windows. And it looks a tad sportier than the Tahoe overall. Second, the front fascia is sourced from the Silverado EV , which employs an extremely thin LED lightbar instead of thetruck's more conventional headlamps.All told, it makes more sense to consider this rendering a revival of the old-school K5 Blazer. And by all means, it could very well be an all-electric hauler that would slot above the already-confirmed Blazercrossover and the Tahoe EV that's rumored to go into production by 2026. Just like the latter, it could arrive in showrooms with the truck's powertrain, which combines a pair of electric motors with a 200-Ultium battery for an estimated range of up to 400 miles (640 km).Yeah, it would be a low-volume niche vehicle (which is why Chevy won't build it), but it would be a very cool addition to the company's growing EV lineup.