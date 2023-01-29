Ram 1500 Revolution With CGI Makeover Throws Lightnings at the Ford F-150

Stellantis has kicked off the year in full force by unveiling the Ram 1500 Revolution Concept. The show car was presented at CES 2023 in Las Vegas a few weeks ago, and it previews a production model that will eventually take on the likes of the Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1T.
Looking like a Ram 1500 from the near future, the Revolution Concept is a dual-motor setup that we know nothing about, and was built on the STLA Frame architecture. We also know that four-wheel steering is on deck, alongside the multi-height air suspension, and obviously an electric all-wheel drive system.
Thanks to the 800-volt architecture, the battery pack can be juiced up at up to 350 kW, meaning that 100 miles (161 km) of range will be added in just 10 minutes. Curious about the overall range? Well, so are we, but Stellantis hasn’t said anything about it. Still, from previous products, we know that vehicles that sit on this platform can drive for up to 500 miles (805 km) on a single charge. The output and torque, zero to sixty miles per hour acceleration, and top speed numbers are being kept close to their chest for now too.
For a more dramatic effect, it features rear suicide doors too, and no visible B pillars, though these should be kept away from the final production version, or so we suspect anyway. It is also loaded with tech, from the two 14.2-inch infotainment screens that can be detached and taken outside the vehicle, to the exterior projectors that can be used to cast movies.
Now, while the Ram 1500 Revolution Concept still has a mystery flair to it, the rendering world has started having its way with it. Don’t expect anything drastic, not when it comes to this virtual makeover anyway, because the digital artist behind it chose to keep it rather simple. Carlifestyle shared this unofficial sketch of the battery-electric truck on social media a few days ago, and since less is often more, they only did a few things to it that set it apart from the real thing. So, can you tell what these are without a side-by-side comparison? Probably not, as they are discreet.
For one, the LED headlamps have been blacked out, and the privacy windows all around have a darker tint. Last but not least, the study rides on a set of much bigger alloys. Sporting a concave shape, Y-spoke pattern, and silver finish, as well as different center caps, and hugged by the thinner tires, they fill the arches much better than the six-spoke set with an aerodynamic pattern equipping the real concept. And while they might probably affect the driving range, not to mention the comfort, we still think the Ram 1500 Revolution Concept looks better on them, doesn’t it?
