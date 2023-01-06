Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept Technology Highlights: Cranking It Up to 11

First and foremost, the foundation of the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV concept uses the STLA Frame platform for body-on-frame applications. Stellantis, the cross-border merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and French automaker Groupe PSA, confirmed battery capacities ranging between 159 and 200-plus kWh. The real deal, therefore will come with a 159-kWh battery as standard. By comparison, the Ford Motor Company quotes 98 kWh of usable energy for the F-150 Lightning. The Blue Oval also promises 131 kilowatt hours for the extended-range battery pack.
Stellantis further confirmed up to 500 miles (800 kilometers) of range for the STLA Frame, leaving us in the dark about the Ram’s driving range. On the other hand, Stellantis was kind enough to mention up to 100 miles (160 kilometers) in 10 minutes with DC fast charging at up to 350 kW. Provided that you can find a DC fast-charging station that works properly (looking at you, Electrify America!), that’s pretty darn impressive. Obviously enough, we’re dealing with an 800-volt electrical system.
As opposed to the 400-volt technology of the F-150 Lightning, the transition to 800 volts understandably comes with a few plus points. Not only do 800-volt electric vehicles charge faster, but 800-volt architectures are more efficient. Using a lower current to charge the battery translates to reduced overheating and better power retention. But that’s not all! Higher voltage also means less copper, resulting in minor weight savings.
Higher voltage also means higher revolutions per minute for the vehicle’s electric motors. Speaking of which, Stellantis confirmed STLA-specific electric motors as powerful as 330 kW at Stellantis EV Day 2021. In other words, 443 horsepower or 449 ps if you prefer the metric system. The concept is powered by two electric drive modules, which means that prospective customers can look forward to 880-something ponies.
F-150 Lightning. Going independent enabled four-wheel steering with up to 15 degrees of articulation. General Motors, by comparison, quotes up to 10 degrees in or out for the GMC Hummer EV. The zero-emission Hummer also flaunts Crab Walk. This drive mode swivels the front and rear wheels in the same direction for diagonal movement, like a crab, at pretty low speeds.
In the press release for the 1500 Revolution BEV concept, Stellantis explains that four-wheel steering will come in handy while parking, on off-road trails, and at high speeds. The latter two scenarios indirectly confirm off-road and high-performance specifications of the series-production truck. Equipped with adjustable air suspension, the design study flaunts three modes: ingress/egress, aero, as well as off-road.
Electric vehicles are often criticized for feeling a bit clinical in comparison to their fossil-fuel siblings, and Stellantis knows it all too well. The company responsible for exciting trucks such as the HEMI Hellcat supercharged V8-engined Ram 1500 TRX designed a three-dimensional Ram avatar, which acts as the vehicle’s face in relation to the driver.
The artificial intelligence-powered virtual assistant is designed to respond to voice commands that include follow commands from the owner while they’re outside the vehicle, close the windows, play music, and take a picture. Another interesting piece of technology is voice-activated Shadow Mode. As implied, the pickup is capable of shadowing the driver at a safe distance as they walk ahead of the half-ton pickup truck. Rather than a gimmick, Shadow Mode is designed to make the driver’s life easier in scenarios such as when picking up tools or equipment from a job site.
1500 Revolution BEV concept is all kinds of wow, which is only natural for a design study. The adjustable and removable lower display is one of the cabin’s highlights, for it can be used as a vehicle control display, video game controller, truck bed workstation, passenger display, or tablet. Of course, the 14.2-inch touchscreen display can be combined with the 14.2-inch upper fixed touchscreen display.
Advanced augmented reality for the head-up display, intelligent trip planning, Smart Home Control, an exterior projector, a full glass roof with electro-chromatic panels, integrated roof rails, an overhead console with controls for the ambient lighting, and capacitive controls on the steering wheel also need to be mentioned. Most likely the safest truck yet from the Ram brand, the 1500 Revolution BEV concept features an array of sensors and cameras, plus biometric identity recognition for keyless entry.
Stellantis waxes lyrical about Level 3+ autonomous driving mode, which is a tall order for a company that’s entering the e-pickup truck segment this late. The Ford Motor Company and General Motors are lightyears ahead, and we also have to remember Tesla’s misleadingly named Full-Self Driving upgrade for the misleadingly named Autopilot system.
There are 6 levels of vehicle autonomy to speak of, starting with level 0. According to SAE International, level 3 is conditional automation and level 4 is high automation. Level 3+, therefore, slots somewhere between. The concept can retract the steering wheel in level 3+ mode, providing additional space for the driver according to the truck-making brand.
