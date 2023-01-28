‘65 Chevy Impala or ‘72 Dodge Challenger? That Is a Good CGI-to-Reality Query

The good thing about the automotive industry is that some models – no matter how old – never die. They just casually lie around until someone takes them out for some TLC (tender loving care). First in the real world then also across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. Or was it the other way around?
As far as some pixel masters are concerned, first comes the CGI commission then it is time for the real-world build, of course. That way, owners and tinkerers can visualize the finalized project and adjust on the fly when something doesn’t seem like it will turn out the way they imagined. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have numerous examples.
One of the more prolific sources of such illustrations is also Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, who usually takes us on numerous journeys of rendering-to-reality discovery. Just recently, we noticed stuff like a crimson-and-gray 1968 Chevy Camaro SS looking like a Pro-Touring in the making, a 1968 Dodge Charger R/T that probably thought oranges are cool if they’re proper restomods, and even a subtle yet impactful 1963 Chevy Nova or a feisty Fox Body Ford Mustang.
And I could go on but now I want to come back to the author’s latest CGI-to-reality creations, a 1965 Chevrolet Impala and a 1972 Dodge Challenger R/T. Both seem like they are worlds apart but still casually share a few quick connections. So, the gray fourth-gen Impala has all the obvious makings of a restomod – from the low-rider stance to the big aftermarket BBS wheels and meaty tires, plus obvious LED interventions as far as the lights are concerned.
It is also superbly planted and looks ready for any kind of brawl, whether of the quarter-mile dragstrip variety or a beauty pageant. Meanwhile, the first-generation Dodge Challenger is a lot closer to its classic origins, no matter what the yellow-orange paintjob tries to prove otherwise. Here, the modern interventions are way subtler, too, but a keen observer will still make out the contemporary details all around the car. And there’s an abundance of them (exhaust, wheels, tires, aero components, integrated bumpers!), you just have to know where to look.
Unfortunately, the upcoming happy owners of the CGI-to-reality projects are not sharing anything on the progress of the builds. As such, our only source of information regarding these feisty cars remains tied to the pixel master’s reel. And just like any other self-respecting artist, at least in these Impala and Challenger cases, he is all about the styling of the rides and does not care about eager folks like us trying to get all the juicy technical specifications, as well.
