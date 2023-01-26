BMW M3 Touring Gets Virtually Swollen Up, Has Red Eyes Too, and Is Probably Hungover

More on this:

1 The Best BMW You Can't Buy in the U.S. Isn't the M3 Touring

2 This 2023 BMW M3 Touring Looks Fab Thanks to Adjustable Springs and Forged Wheels

3 BMW M3 Touring Rendered, Do You See the SH Written in Front of IT?

4 What Does the Former Stig Have To Say About the BMW M3 Touring?

5 BMW Individual Visualizer Lets You Configure Your Ideal M3 Touring