BMW M3 Touring Gets Virtually Swollen Up, Has Red Eyes Too, and Is Probably Hungover

The BMW M3 Touring has tapped into its much more aggressive side with the help of CGI. The result is pretty much a rendering overdose, and it doesn’t do justice to what is arguably one of the best wagons in the premium compact sports segment.
Sending racecar vibes, it is the work of al.yasid on Instagram, who shared it online yesterday. And it is obvious what the digital artist did to it, isn’t it? This M3 Touring has ultra-wide fenders at the front and rear, vented hood, a big spoiler attached to the modified front bumper, a large wing at the rear, and LED DRLs with a red signature.
Even though it is not visible from other angles, we can tell you that new wheels, with a much wider design than the stock ones, are on deck too. Chances are we are looking at a revised rear bumper, likely with a more aggressive diffuser, and cutouts for what could be even bigger exhaust tips. The side mirrors were replaced by cameras, and it appears that it has bucket seats inside, and a roll cage to keep its virtual occupants safe in case it wants to reveal its belly all of a sudden.
Does this digital illustration look somewhat familiar? Well, you are definitely not wrong if you think that, because the same rendering artist dropped other CGIs of it right before New Year’s Eve. That one has an identical body kit, and it features white DRLs, and a different paint finish. It is also visible from more angles, so in case you missed it, then you can check it out here. However, don’t click on that link yet, as first you should take a closer look at the black one in the image gallery above, and after doing that, don’t forget to tell us what you think of it.
A rival to the likes of the Mercedes-AMG C 63 Estate and Audi RS 4 Avant, the BMW M3 Touring joins the regular M3 Sedan models in the company’s premium compact sports lineup, as well as the two-door M4 cars. It uses the same engine as the Competition variants, namely the twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six, which pushes out 503 hp (510 ps/375 kW) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque. The rear-biased xDrive all-wheel drive system is standard, and the official spec sheet reveals a 174 mph (280 kph) top speed, and the ability to sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) from rest in just 3.6 seconds.
The M3 Touring isn’t coming to the United States, so you will still have to make do with the regular M3 Sedans. The four-door kicks off at $74,300, going up to at least $78,600 for the M3 Competition, and $82,600 for the M3 Competition xDrive.
