BMW Individual Visualizer Lets You Configure Your Ideal M3 Touring

It’s been a month since BMW’s M Division lifted the curtain for the first-ever M3 Touring, part of their 50th anniversary celebrations, and now the performance wagon can be configured using their official online tool.
Accessible here, it is called the BMW Individual Manufaktur Visualizer. And since the ‘BMW Individual’ name has popped up, you already know what it is about, don’t you? It includes a plethora of colors and a few wheel choices, and you can view your finished build from three angles, and save it as a scannable QR code or downloadable PDF file for later access.
First up, you will have to decide what base color you’d want your BMW M3 Touring to wear. Here, you can choose between blue, purple, red, brown, orange, yellow, green, white, gray, and black. Clicking on each one will open a separate submenu with a whole bunch of different shades. We clicked on green and then went to ‘Isle of Man Green,’ as it does work like a charm on this model, doesn’t it?
While the color selection is bound to keep you glued to your screen for many minutes, or maybe hours, the wheel category is poorer. As a matter of fact, it only comprises two different sets, both of them measuring 19 inches in diameter. The M forged double-spoke alloys in bi-color black and the double-spoke black ones, are the only ones listed in the visualizer.
Available in the Competition xDrive flavor only, the M3 Touring uses the twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight six in the punchier configuration, with 503 hp and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque and rear-biased all-wheel drive system. For a premium compact estate, it is very fast, with the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) taking only 3.6 seconds. Top speed is electronically capped at 174 mph (280 kph).
