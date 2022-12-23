Tuner Needs Your Help, Can't Decide if They Should Make the BMW M3 Touring Look Like This

BMW never gave us a five-door version of the M3, until the G80 generation – actually, make that the G81, because that’s the model’s codename. It may seem like an odd vehicle to launch when most new car buyers are only interested in crossovers and SUVs, but they have risked it, and it should pay.
With more prestigious rivals in its sight, like the Audi RS 4 Avant and Mercedes-AMG C 63 Estate, the BMW M3 Touring needs to make a name for itself if it wants enthusiasts to choose it over them, and so far, it seems like a safe bet. It is rather good looking, save for the bucktooth grille, goes like stink and has a comfortable interior with lots of space in the trunk.
Should you want to personalize your M3 Touring, then there are already several tuners out there that will gladly take your hard-earned cash. Vorsteiner is trying to decide if launching a body kit for the premium compact sports wagon from the Munich auto firm is worth it, so they took to social media a few days ago to ask their followers what they have to say about it.
But it wasn’t a simple question, as it was also accompanied by two official renderings of their project. The car retains the original bumper at the front and has a bigger chin spoiler attached to it. The side skirts seem to have come from the tuning world too, and the diffuser is all new. There are smoked taillights too, darker windows, and new wheels, with a gold look, Y-spoke pattern, and concave shape. The exterior wears a matte blue hue, and it is contrasted by the black look of the add-ons.
We reckon that if Vorsteiner decides to give it a go, then they might launch some upgrades for the cabin, too, though don’t expect anything drastic. We have no idea if they will do anything to the engine, yet it is not like the M3 Touring is in need of more power, because it is already very potent, not to mention fast on twisty mountain roads and in a straight-line sprint as well.
It uses the same engine as its four-door sibling, and other models in BMW’s stable, which is a 3.0-liter straight-six assisted by two turbochargers. It only comes in the Competition form, so you are looking at the more powerful variant of the motor, which is good for 503 hp (510 ps / 375 kW) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque. It’s also equipped with the xDrive all-wheel drive system as standard, and it can do the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.6 seconds, before running out of breath at 174 mph (280 kph).
