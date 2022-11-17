What Does the Former Stig Have To Say About the BMW M3 Touring?

More on this:

1 Clive Sutton CS850R Is the Fastest Mustang at the Top Gear Racetrack and It Sounds Demonic

2 BMW M3 Touring Blessed With M Performance Parts Inspired by DTM Racers

3 The Stig Drives the Lucid Air at Goodwood FOS, Two Famous Journalists Get to Ride Shotgun

4 2023 BMW M3 Touring Priced in Germany and the United Kingdom

5 BMW M3 Touring Breaks Lap Record at Nurburgring for the Fastest Production Wagon