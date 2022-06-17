BMW M3 Touring Breaks Lap Record at Nurburgring for the Fastest Production Wagon

The first-ever BMW M3 Touring has just conquered the Nurburgring Nordschleife, claiming the title for the quickest production estate around the famous German racetrack.
According to BMW’s M Division, the brand’s rival to the likes of the Audi RS 4 Avant and Mercedes-AMG C 63 Estate has lapped the circuit in 7 minutes and 35.060 seconds. That may not tell you much, yet it is around 10 seconds faster than the Mercedes-AMG E 63 Estate, which has held the crown since 2017.
It is also worth noting that the M3 Touring has turned out to be quicker than the first-gen Audi R8, BMW M2 CS, Lamborghini Murcielago, Porsche 911 GT3, Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, Ferrari 458 Italia, Lexus LFA, BMW M5 Competition F90, and second-gen Honda NSX, FastestLaps reveals. Nonetheless, keep in mind that the lap times mentioned in this paragraph are unofficial and therefore unrecognized by any automaker.
Sporting an identical face to its four-door sibling, the M3 Touring has a more aggressive design compared to the normal long roof versions of the latest-gen 3 Series. It has a big grille, new front and rear bumpers, fender flares, diffuser, and four exhaust pipes. It also sits closer to the ground, featuring a dedicated suspension setup and uprated brakes. Inside, it gets the iDrive 8, combining the 12.3-inch digital dials and 14.9-inch infotainment system. Front sports seats, special upholstery and trim, and the typical badging further separate it from the normal 3er Touring.
In all likelihood, it will be offered in the Competition version only, meaning that the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine will produce 503 hp and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque. The mill is understood to be hooked up to the dual-clutch eight-speed automatic transmission solely and the M-tuned xDrive rear-biased all-wheel drive system. BMW M will pull the wraps off the M3 Touring at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed next week, on June 23.
