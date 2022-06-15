2023 BMW M3 Touring Leaked Photo Gallery Reveals iDrive 8, All-Black Aesthetic

It’s here, ladies and gents! Leaked before its world premiere at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on June 23rd, the long-awaited M3 Touring has gone official in black with Competition-spec wheels finished in black.
Black is also the color of the brake calipers, and the interior is mostly black as well. Augmented with plenty of carbon fiber on the steering wheel, center console, and seats, the cockpit also hosts a large touchscreen display joined by a digital instrument cluster. That’s iDrive 8 for you, BMW’s latest infotainment system, which made its world premiere in the iX.
Also seen on the mid-cycle refresh of the 3 Series, the aforementioned infotainment system is due in M3 sedans produced from July onwards. iDrive 8 pairs a 14.9-inch touchscreen with a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, with both displays housed within a large piece of beautifully curved glass.
The HVAC buttons have been swallowed up by the infotainment display, hence the redesigned central air vents. The badge on the passenger side of the rear hatch appears to be finished in black. It also appears to read M3 Competition, although the pic is too pixelated to say for sure.
It’s hard to tell if we’re also dealing with M xDrive, but given the automatic transmission’s gear knob, it would be insane for this car to feature rear-wheel drive. Given the heft of the M3 and the rear-wheel-drive mode of M xDrive, it’s pretty safe to assume that all Tourings flaunt all-wheel drive.
Under the hood, you’ll find a familiar twin-turbo engine. Codenamed S58, the 3.0-liter mill is a straight-six design with more than 500 horsepower on tap. 503 horsepower at 6,250 revolutions per minute, to be more precise.
With 479 pound-feet (650 Nm) developed between 2,750 and 5,550 revolutions per minute, torque is pretty abundant as well. Following the G80 codename for the sedan, G81 is BMW’s way of referring to the wagon.
