2023 BMW M3 Touring Teases Official Nurburgring Lap Time, It's in the 7-Minute Zone

BMW’s M Division has chosen to totally ignore yesterday’s leaks that have finally revealed the design of the first-ever M3 Touring and go on with the teasing campaign with a new episode.
Due later today, the seventh installment covers the time frame between the development process and the endurance testing on the Nurburgring Nordschleife. Moreover, it will also reveal its official lap time at the (in)famous German racetrack, which is obviously in the 7-minute zone.
But when will the brand’s rival to the likes of the Mercedes-AMG C 63 Estate and Audi RS 4 Avant finally premiere? That would be on June 23, at 10 a.m. BST (11:00 a.m. CET/5:00 a.m. EST), at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed, next to an M3 Touring with M Performance Parts and the M3 Touring MotoGP Safety Car.
Its design is no longer a secret, as it looks identical to its two- and four-door siblings up front, with the bucktooth grille, LED headlights, and aggressively-styled bumper and hood. It boasts fender flares, sportier side skirts, a new rear bumper, and a different diffuser, with cutouts for the quad exhaust pipes, as well as a larger tailgate-mounted spoiler compared to the normal 3 Series Touring. It also features dedicated wheels and rides closer to the ground.
To no one’s surprise, it packs the iDrive 8 with a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster inside. It has front sports seats with extra side bolstering and a whole bunch of carbon fiber trim, alongside the typical M logos and special upholstery choices.
Power-wise, it will make use of the familiar twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six, likely making 503 hp and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque, just like the Competition versions of the M3 and M4. In this case, it is expected to be offered solely with an eight-speed DCT and the M-tuned xDrive rear-biased all-wheel drive system.
