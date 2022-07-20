BMW M3 Touring Blessed With M Performance Parts Inspired by DTM Racers

The first-ever BMW M3 Touring has reentered the limelight, with the M Division launching various M Performance parts for it.
Developed specifically for this model, the exterior add-ons are made of CFRP and include the front splitter and flics inspired by DTM touring racers. The fender vents, side skirts, roof spoiler, rear diffuser, and side mirror casings contribute to the enhanced looks of the premium compact super wagon.
BMW’s M Division isn’t quite done with the aesthetics, as they have also launched various wheel options. They measure 20 and 21 inches front and rear respectively for the M Performance offering, with cross-spoke design, which can be had in Jet Black Matte or Frozen Gold Bronze, and 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear for the Y-spoke ones, available in Jet Black Matte.
LED door projectors display the new logos onto the asphalt upon opening the doors, and customers can get the ’50 Jahre BMW M’ motif that marks the performance sub-brand’s 50th anniversary as an option. Moving over to the cockpit, there are several panels, such as the center armrests, and footwell kneepads that have been wrapped in Alcantara. The seatbacks of the carbon fiber buckets have a suede-like material, and the back end of the integrated headrests display the M Performance logo.
A new titanium exhaust system, with center tailpipes, improves the soundtrack of the car. This part is around 30% lighter than the standard one and features rear silencer and sporty tailpipe trim module. The driving dynamics are improved by the height-adjustable sport suspension that lowers the center of gravity, reducing rolling movements and allowing it to tackle corners at higher speeds. M Performance sport brake pads at the front and rear round off the offering for the M3 Touring, which guns for the likes of the Audi RS 4 Avant and Mercedes-AMG C 63 Estate.
