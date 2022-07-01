The Stig Drives the Lucid Air at Goodwood FOS, Two Famous Journalists Get to Ride Shotgun

Over 200,000 people traveled to West Sussex in the United Kingdom for the Goodwood Festival of Speed this year. As always, the array of supercars, race cars, and motorcycles was spectacular. As it seems, every year there are more and more EVs lining up for a fast lap up the hill. And their results are noticeable, to say the least. While the McMurtry fan car secured the title of King of the Hill, today we're eyeing another electric vehicle.
The Lucid Air is slowly starting to get a piece of the EV market, and it doesn't come as a surprise. The prototype was unveiled in 2016, but the company's most recent efforts might just have a positive effect over the sales of the Air models.
The Newark manufacturer had announced that Ben Collins, aka The Stig, would be driving the Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this year. Of course, this meant two things. He would both be taking journalists and top profile clients for a demo run on the track, and he would also give the Timed Shootout a go.
So far both Mat Watson from Carwow and Shmee have ridden shotgun with the stig in the luxury EV. Both of them have had previous hands-on experience with multiple supercars, but then again you never forget the instant throttle response of a car that's running on batteries.
The Lucid Air does weigh about 5,291 lbs (2,400 kg), but we shouldn't disregard its performance figures. With over 1,000 horsepower and 921 lb-ft (1,250 Nm) on tap, it was bound to put on a good show and leave its passengers speechless.
But it also managed to do more than that. Looking at the Timed Shootout results, a total of 12 drivers managed to dip below the 52-second mark while going up the hill. Max Chilton was the fastest man in the McMurtry prototype, with a time of 39.08 seconds. The gap between the remaining 11 drivers was of less than 5 seconds. Ben Collins went from start to finish in the Lucid Air in just 50.78 seconds.
That makes it 0.68 seconds slower than a Ferrari 488 Challenge race car. But at the same time, it's also 0.34 seconds faster than an M4 CSL. The only thing left to do now is a head-to-head battle against a Model S Plaid.
