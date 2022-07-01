The Stig Drives the Lucid Air at Goodwood FOS, Two Famous Journalists Get to Ride Shotgun

Over 200,000 people traveled to West Sussex in the United Kingdom for the Goodwood Festival of Speed this year. As always, the array of supercars, race cars, and motorcycles was spectacular. As it seems, every year there are more and more EVs lining up for a fast lap up the hill. And their results are noticeable, to say the least. While the McMurtry fan car secured the title of King of the Hill, today we're eyeing another electric vehicle.

8 photos