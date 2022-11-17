This Is the Almost-Complete 2023 Formula 1 Grid, Williams Still to Confirm

The 2023 Formula 1 grid is almost complete, now that Nico Hulkenberg was confirmed as a Haas F1 Team driver. And it will include some new and old faces, with Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo among the most famous names who won’t be in the competition next year.
This summer, Aston Martin F1’s driver Sebastian Vettel announced his retirement from Formula 1. 41-year old Fernando Alonso swiftly jumped in to take his seat and will team up with Lance Stroll.
After McLaren struggled to secure Oscar Piastri for 2023, Daniel Ricciardo agreed to end his contract with the British racing team earlier, although he was meant to drive for them in 2023, as well. He didn’t manage to get another spot with a different team. Lando Norris will continue with McLaren.
Pierre Gasly will say his goodbye to AlphaTauri and replace Alonso at Alpine F1. He is to compete with fellow French racing driver Esteban Ocon.
Yuki Tsunoda will remain at Scuderia AlphaTauri, racing with Nyck de Vries, who is currently the reserve driver for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team.
This morning, Haas F1 Team was among the last ones to confirm their lineup, leaving Mick Schumacher out. Instead, they're going forward with Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg, who is to make his return as a full-time driver after spending two seasons as a reserve driver for Aston Martin F1.
Mercedes-AMG Petronas, Red Bull Racing, Scuderia Ferrari, and Alfa Romeo will continue with the same drivers. Those are Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Sergio Perez, Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, Valtteri Bottas, and Zhou Guanyu.
Williams is the last one to confirm the lineup, as they are hoping to score American F2 racer Logan Sargeant. But that's only if he scores the required points to get the FIA's Super License with this weekend’s F2 finale in Abu Dhabi.
One thing is for sure: the 2023 season of Formula 1 will be very interesting.
After McLaren struggled to secure Oscar Piastri for 2023, Daniel Ricciardo agreed to end his contract with the British racing team earlier, although he was meant to drive for them in 2023, as well. He didn’t manage to get another spot with a different team. Lando Norris will continue with McLaren.
Pierre Gasly will say his goodbye to AlphaTauri and replace Alonso at Alpine F1. He is to compete with fellow French racing driver Esteban Ocon.
Yuki Tsunoda will remain at Scuderia AlphaTauri, racing with Nyck de Vries, who is currently the reserve driver for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team.
This morning, Haas F1 Team was among the last ones to confirm their lineup, leaving Mick Schumacher out. Instead, they're going forward with Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg, who is to make his return as a full-time driver after spending two seasons as a reserve driver for Aston Martin F1.
Mercedes-AMG Petronas, Red Bull Racing, Scuderia Ferrari, and Alfa Romeo will continue with the same drivers. Those are Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Sergio Perez, Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, Valtteri Bottas, and Zhou Guanyu.
Williams is the last one to confirm the lineup, as they are hoping to score American F2 racer Logan Sargeant. But that's only if he scores the required points to get the FIA's Super License with this weekend’s F2 finale in Abu Dhabi.
One thing is for sure: the 2023 season of Formula 1 will be very interesting.
The 2023 grid is almost complete #F1 pic.twitter.com/teKHtj9axe— Formula 1 (@F1) November 17, 2022