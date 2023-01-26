Twin-Turbo Lincoln Continental Drops the Dark Stance for Quirkier SEMA Looks

Remember the Lincoln Continental? Yes, that long-running series of mid-size and later full-size luxury cars produced by Lincoln across various decades and with an (in)famous history attached to one of its generations.
The model line itself had a troubled history as it skipped numerous beats along its career and was produced for model years 1940 to 1942, 1946 to 1948, 1958 to 1980, 1982 to 2002, and then revived one last time between 2017 and 2020. Jumpy, right? Well, it did get a production time of more than 55 years over nine different decades and had ten generations under its belt.
That sure constitutes an interesting foundation for a cult following among automotive enthusiasts. Even if one of its generations is inexorably linked to one of the major assassinations of the 20th century, the death of President John F. Kennedy back in 1963 inside an open-top fourth-gen Lincoln Continental presidential car. Still, it remains a fixture of popular culture, and in modern times it even served duty in the 1999 cult flick “The Matrix.”
The model used in the movie was a 1965 model year, and now we have a 1966 version that could also conquer some glory – albeit at a slightly different venue. That would be the 2023 edition of the iconic SEMA Show held in Las Vegas between October 31 and November 3 as part of the newly minted SEMA Week. Anyway, diehard fans also know one thing – you can never start a fresh SEMA build or even modify a custom creation too early. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have an eloquent example.
Meet the automotive digital creator behind “Innov8 Design Lab” (aka innov8designlab on social media), who has prepared something both CGI and outrageous - for real life. This rendering-to-reality project is a 1966 Lincoln Continental that belongs to one of the myriad ‘public figures’ on social media. The vlogger tucked behind the masters824 moniker has a passion for cars and motorcycles, as well as living an adventurous life. As such, no wonder how come his garage includes a half-black half-artsy Lambo Huracan, as well as a Lincoln Continental restomod, right?
The latter is our focus, though, as the old-school coach-door sedan morphed into a veritable murdered-out monster riding on 22s with 1,000 hp on tap – mostly thanks to the protruding twin-turbo assembly. Alas, it seems like the owner was not satisfied with the dark and menacing demeanor that would make even Darth Vader proud and asked the pixel master for some changes before embarking on the built-to-presentation SEMA Show journey. And, as far as we can tell from the initial CGIs, this is going to be a one-of-a-kind build that will dare to impress, rather than create distress!
