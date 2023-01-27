Slammed C3 Chevy Corvette Ducktail Gets Virtually Streamlined Widebody Makeover

Everyone and their mother have something to talk about when it comes to ‘America’s sports car.’ Chevy made sure of that with all the recent goodies that piled up for the nameplate’s 70th anniversary.
General Motors may not care too much about the fate of the cheaper but equally iconic Camaro, but it sure does not leave any stone unturned when dealing with the C8 Chevy Corvette. As such, novelties abound, whether we are talking about the 70th Anniversary Special Edition package for the Stingray, the feisty Z06 that finally went on sale, or the arrival of the first-ever eAWD, electrified C8 E-Ray.
However, not everyone wants to deal with the modern iteration of ‘America’s sports car.’ Some – true, at the request of other folks – would rather contemplate the glorious past and perhaps even do something about it. As such, it is really no surprise that many people take matters into their hands when it comes to classic or vintage Corvettes getting treated as a blank canvas to make them their own. And that is valid both in the real world, as well as the imaginative realm of digital car content creators.
As such, meet Sean Demetros, the self-taught 3D virtual artist better known as demetr0s_designs on social media, who continues the ‘New Year, Old Cars’ January theme with an idea provided by a fellow socialite. While the past two entries into the fold were obviously of European descent, this one finally helps the pixel master make the jump back to America – and for good C3 reason, even if that was not his favorite Corvette generation.
So, instead of a ballistic Ferrari 250 GTO replica in CGI red carbon fiber or a stanced Bugatti Type 51, the author drops the string of extremely rare classic vehicles in favor of a Chevy that has been sold umpteen times more than the latter two – the C3 Corvette. It is also an obvious change of optics, as the American sports car seems to have been digitally rebuilt from scratch. Now it features a rakish slammed atmosphere plus an extreme widebody yet expertly integrated and streamlined attitude.
And, as always, the attention to detail is nothing short of crazy. Do check out how the entire front end integrates the wider stance, the cool treatment applied to the partial carbon fiber hood, or how from the side profile this virtual project seems ready for a bit of NASCAR shenanigans. Alas, the best part of this creation resides within the back where the restomod LED taillights and the quad exhaust setup are the only interruptions in the flowing ensemble that neatly integrates the rear fender with the ducktail spoiler. Well, too bad we know nothing of the powertrain and that the whole deal is merely wishful thinking!
