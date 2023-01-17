Ferrari 250 GTO “Drift Missile” Wears ‘Nothing’ but Virtual Red Carbon Fiber

The exotic Italian sports vehicle maker is almost ready to create a V12-sized impact crater across the stratosphere of ultra-luxury super-SUVs.
Everyone is waiting for Ferrari to start its first deliveries of the model that should finally bring an end to the Bentayga, Cullinan, and Urus supremacy. With a sleek appearance that almost does not give it away that we are dealing with a crossover SUV, cool suicide doors in the back, and a brawny V12 mill under the hood (plus no trace of electrification anywhere near it), the Ferrari Purosangue looks set to storm the flagship SUV sector on its way to copious amounts of aftermarket modifications.
But truth be told, no matter how expensive it may be, the new CUV cannot hold a candle next to the auction prices of other V12-powered Prancing Horses. And, of course, chief among them would be the timeless 250 GTO, the grand tourer produced by Ferrari as a homologation model for its FIA endeavors during the early 1960s. It also had a V12 under that very long hood, as well as all the characteristics that collectors today value as quintessential Ferrari DNA.
As such, no one should be surprised the GTO is now the most prized Ferrari series, with unit after unit posting record sale prices. Concurrently, this led to the creation of numerous replica 250 GTOs, and it seems the trend has now bled out of the real world and into the dreamy realm of digital car content creators.
Alas, there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have an eloquent example. So, here is Sean Demetros, the self-taught 3D expert better known as demetr0s_designs on social media, who has decided to finally kick off his 2023 CGI reel with some (reddish) Ferrari style.
Why so late, one might ask? Well, the first days of the year had us all mourning for the man, the star, the legend (Ken Block), and this author joined the world in bringing a CGI tribute in the form of a ‘KB43 Forever’ Hoonicorn that looked heavenly when dressed (mostly) in white. He then set out to present his personal New Year resolution with January dubbed the month of “New Year, Old Cars” and suggesting that “whether it’s a restomod, time attack, drift, off-road, sci-fi, etc., no build is off the table!”
Luckily for us, this is a man who knows how to keep his promises. As such, the initial project follows along the lines of “taking classic vehicles and turning them into drift missiles.” Alas, he did not want to arouse the anger of diehard Ferrari 250 GTO enthusiasts, so he explained this is a virtual fake, “outfitted with a replica shell made completely of red carbon fiber!” And underneath the classic 250 GTO lines, “the car is comprised of modern parts that meet current Formula Drift specs.” Cool, right?
