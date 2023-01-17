2023 Chevy Colorado Truck Morphs Into Feisty, Mid-Size Two-Door Blazer ZR2 SUV

What happens when automakers continuously refuse to heed the advice of people? Well, the latter might want to do something about it and take matters into their hands.
General Motors subsidiary Chevrolet has used the Blazer nameplate for a wide range of SUV models since 1969. Those include the compact and later mid-size S-10 Blazer based on the namesake pickup (1983-2012), the Chevy Tahoe’s Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, and Venezuela version that was dubbed ‘Grand Blazer’ for a decade (1990-2000), as well as the mid-size crossover introduced in 2019 along with its upcoming accompanying, fully electric Blazer EV variant.
Oh, and let us not forget about the most famous SUV of them all, the original Chevy K5 Blazer. It was a full-size SUV based on the Chevy C/K series of trucks, produced from 1969 to 1995, and succeeded by the Tahoe. This is a kind of Holy Grail for GM enthusiasts who are passionate about big yet two-door SUVs and the only one they repeatedly ask to be brought back (to no avail). As such, the reinvented Ford Bronco and iconic Jeep Wrangler continue to thrive.
Of course, in GM’s thin line of defense, they consider the Tahoe and Suburban to be more than enough to cover the hulking SUV needs, while the fresh Blazer CUV was thought to be a much better, cheaper alternative to the Bronco and Wrangler. Well, if our two cents are allowed on the matter, their calculations were way off the mark. Alas, they still must push forward, as the Blazer EV is coming, including in feisty SS form.
Anyway, that brings us back to the folks who seek to take matters into their hands – either in the real world or across the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists. As far as the latter is concerned, here is Jim, the pixel master better known as jlord8 on social media, who pauses his two-door coupe and five-door station wagon transformations for a vintage 2-Door SUV moment and creates the Chevy Blazer ZR2.
As for the initial base of CGI operations, it could not be more logical than that. If GM does not allow a full-size ‘K5 Blazer’ revival, then perhaps a mid-size contender to the Bronco and Wrangler title would be easier to put into production. And the author quickly found the perfect candidate, the GMT 31XX-2-based, third-generation mid-size Chevrolet Colorado, which kicks off at $29,200 for the 2023 model year.
Alas, it can also be had as a 4WD off-road specialist – the $48,295 Colorado ZR2. The latter is equipped with a 310-hp 2.7-liter turbo engine, and it might be perfect with a smaller wheelbase, just two doors, and a covered bed. What do you think, should we give the unofficial Blazer ZR2 our CGI hall pass, or not?
Oh, and let us not forget about the most famous SUV of them all, the original Chevy K5 Blazer. It was a full-size SUV based on the Chevy C/K series of trucks, produced from 1969 to 1995, and succeeded by the Tahoe. This is a kind of Holy Grail for GM enthusiasts who are passionate about big yet two-door SUVs and the only one they repeatedly ask to be brought back (to no avail). As such, the reinvented Ford Bronco and iconic Jeep Wrangler continue to thrive.
Of course, in GM’s thin line of defense, they consider the Tahoe and Suburban to be more than enough to cover the hulking SUV needs, while the fresh Blazer CUV was thought to be a much better, cheaper alternative to the Bronco and Wrangler. Well, if our two cents are allowed on the matter, their calculations were way off the mark. Alas, they still must push forward, as the Blazer EV is coming, including in feisty SS form.
Anyway, that brings us back to the folks who seek to take matters into their hands – either in the real world or across the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists. As far as the latter is concerned, here is Jim, the pixel master better known as jlord8 on social media, who pauses his two-door coupe and five-door station wagon transformations for a vintage 2-Door SUV moment and creates the Chevy Blazer ZR2.
As for the initial base of CGI operations, it could not be more logical than that. If GM does not allow a full-size ‘K5 Blazer’ revival, then perhaps a mid-size contender to the Bronco and Wrangler title would be easier to put into production. And the author quickly found the perfect candidate, the GMT 31XX-2-based, third-generation mid-size Chevrolet Colorado, which kicks off at $29,200 for the 2023 model year.
Alas, it can also be had as a 4WD off-road specialist – the $48,295 Colorado ZR2. The latter is equipped with a 310-hp 2.7-liter turbo engine, and it might be perfect with a smaller wheelbase, just two doors, and a covered bed. What do you think, should we give the unofficial Blazer ZR2 our CGI hall pass, or not?