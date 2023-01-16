2024 Jeep Comanche Gets Virtually Revived as a Four-Door ‘XLT’ Compact Truck?!

These days across the automotive industry, everyone is looking for novel ways of doing even more crossover, SUV, and truck business – sometimes even with an EV twist. And that includes Jeep.
The specialized American automaker, which traces its roots down to the WWII off-road vehicle that helped the Allies win the global conflict, now has a wide-ranging family of models that cater to most needs and desires. As such, one can have just about anything, from the little Euro-focused Avenger or worldwide Renegade to the posh Grand Wagoneer.
Alas, there is a caveat about the ‘anything in between’ part. Because Stellantis also must take care of its Ram subsidiary that is equally focused on just part of the automotive sector, Jeep is not allowed to play ball with all pickup truck customers. Instead, Ram takes care of the full-size and heavy-duty side of the workhorse business with the 1500 or HDs while Jeep resurrected the Gladiator nameplate in honor of the 1962-1988 SJ pickup truck (also known as the J-series after 1971).
The fresh (JT) Jeep Gladiator lives a four-door convertible pickup truck lifestyle of the mid-size variety and fights with the best-selling Toyota Tacoma instead of following Ram’s trail and duking it out with the Ford F-Series and Super Duty for full-size and HD supremacy. Alas, none of them has any answer for the recent surge of love for the returning American compact pickup truck sector. Or, at least, they do not have one in the real world.
Meanwhile, across the digital plains of ‘imagination land,’ anything is possible. Including seeing Dimas Ramadhan’s latest dreamy work. As such, the virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, has taken up the task of revealing the revived 2024-2025 Comanche - in CGI. As a reminder, the (MJ) Jeep Comanche was the two-door pickup truck version of the 1984 to 2001 Jeep Cherokee compact SUV, albeit produced by the American carmaker solely between 1985 and 1992.
Now, more than three decades since its OEM demise, the pixel master has decided that a Comanche reinvention is more than in order as a four-door unibody compact pickup truck. Alas, there’s just one quirky aspect of this revival – we are not entirely sure if he wanted Jeep to fight the Hyundai Santa Cruz and electrified Ford Maverick.
Instead, maybe he imagined the recent Jeep Avenger went to the United States for a vacation, met a Ford Maverick XLT, fell in love with it, went to bed together (pun intended), and the two of them had this 2024 or 2025 model year Jeep Comanche offspring. Anyway, kidding aside, the inspirational sources are obvious (and not to be trusted) with this digital build project, right?
