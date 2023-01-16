‘KIBA’ Jaguar XKR-S GT Looks Digitally Ready for an S650 Shelby Mustang Brawl

We have not talked much about the British automaker simply because there were few novelties to discuss. Luckily, they came up with a few 2024 model year updates, recently.
First, the 2024 Jaguar I-Pace fully electric premium crossover SUV has gained fresher styling at home in the United Kingdom, complete with a revised front end, as well as a costly base specification. We are still holding our thoughts, though, until we see the changes and pricing strategy for the U.S. specification. Secondly, there is more unwelcome news from the passenger car sector.
This is because the 2024 Jaguar F-Type 75 marks the end of the lineage for the sporty two-door feline, complete with a collector’s MSRP of around $90k. Hopefully, the successor of the XK series will get a follow-up, even if it is of the novel fully electric variety. But, speaking of its ancestor, what if the latter also returns for another quick stint on the market?
Well, that is probably only possible across the dreamy realm of virtual automotive artists, frankly. So, here is Peter Kevin Kargbo, the 18-year-old virtual designer behind the karg_z moniker on social media, who has finally wrapped up a four-month design project and proudly shared his Jaguar vision. It’s called the Jaguar XKR-S GT (-KIBA) and premiers a few novelties for the British model that rocked the world between model years 2006 and 2014.
Itself a spiritual successor of the fabled, classic XK120, XK140, or XK150 models, the modern Jaguar XK was also derived in high-performance versions for both of its contemporary generations. Even better, the second iteration was also given some cool special editions after the final 2011 refresh, namely, the XKR morphed into the XKR-S and later even into the 2013 XKR-S GT, rocking the 5.0-liter supercharged V8 mill to the tune of 550 ps/542 hp and a minimalist production cap.
Now, the pixel master has decided the XKR-S GT would be great for his first Chaos Corona renderer project and a further tune of his 3ds Max skills. The result is for sure worthy of his other ‘KIBA’ creations, the latter moniker being a kit sub-brand of his designs focused on the Japanese meaning of the word, which is ‘fang.’ As such, all of his KIBA projects “will always bare an animalistic feature. Either it is whiskers, sharp-edged front faces, ones full of expression of anger or pure hunger or the same dormant stare any animal will have over their prey.”
Thus, in the end, I could only think of a fitting CGI candidate to rival this radical Jaguar XKR-S GT reinvention – that would be any (or all) of the extreme 2024 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 ideas we have seen lately flaunted across the parallel universe of automotive pixel experts.
