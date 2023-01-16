R36 Nissan GT-R NISMO Melds Digital Next-Gen Looks With Classic Sportiness

Oddly enough, 2023 will see the Japanese automaker in one of the best places across the automotive industry, at least as far as the ailing segment of sports cars is concerned.
While most other rivals seem to only care about the rising fame and fortune of crossovers, SUVs, and trucks, here is Nissan doing its best to keep the two-door sports coupe flame up high and hot as the sun. As such, on one side of the equation they have the 2023 Nissan Z with its 400 ponies, and on the other hand, they also just presented the latest in an exceedingly extensive line of upgrades for the R35 Nissan GT-R high-performance grand tourer.
Sure, some might say that keeping the same 565 hp and 600 hp credentials is a sign of failure. But others will be quite happy to check out the visual upgrades, the new yet iconic paints, the reintroduction of the T-Spec trim, or the enhanced aero plus all the carbon fiber Nismo tweaks. Alas, even when showcased in all its 2024 model year glory, some might add that Nissan’s R35 GT-R has grown too long in the tooth, since production of the current iteration kicked off in December 2007!
No worries, the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists is always here to lend a helping hand – especially when dealing with icons such as the GT-R series. And, as promised, the pixel master better known as hycade on social media has both enough talent and love for his latest digital creation to give us more R36 goodies than we can virtually take home.
As such, the CGI expert has been thoroughly focused on the unofficial seventh-generation GT-R (if we count both the five Skyline iterations and the lonesome R35) for a while. He initially paved the way for a new iteration late last year, mixing digital grand touring goodness with squeaky-clean sports DNA. But that was not enough to showcase all the details, of course. So, next up he bundled a pack of virtual R36s to dwell around showing even more of their ritzy CGI color options.
Now, the time has come to also meet the informal flagship of the unreleased and unannounced R36 Nissan GT-R, the NISMO variant. Nissan Motorsports International was recently transformed into a division after almost four decades of existence and focus on motorsport and performance-oriented car models for the Japanese automaker. And it would be entirely fitting to give it even more leeway when the OEM time finally comes to bring forward a completely new generation of the GT-R.
Meanwhile, all we have to quench our R36 Nissan GT-R NISMO thirst are these posh CGI ideas, which of course arrive complete with a stanced attitude, a thoroughly exotic widebody kit, some extreme aerodynamic bits, and pieces, plus an entire bundle of ritzy shades. Among them, we noticed the dual-tone white-black and gray-black, the Midnight Purple-inspired blue, plus even an all-black (save for the crimson details) version.
Sure, some might say that keeping the same 565 hp and 600 hp credentials is a sign of failure. But others will be quite happy to check out the visual upgrades, the new yet iconic paints, the reintroduction of the T-Spec trim, or the enhanced aero plus all the carbon fiber Nismo tweaks. Alas, even when showcased in all its 2024 model year glory, some might add that Nissan’s R35 GT-R has grown too long in the tooth, since production of the current iteration kicked off in December 2007!
No worries, the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists is always here to lend a helping hand – especially when dealing with icons such as the GT-R series. And, as promised, the pixel master better known as hycade on social media has both enough talent and love for his latest digital creation to give us more R36 goodies than we can virtually take home.
As such, the CGI expert has been thoroughly focused on the unofficial seventh-generation GT-R (if we count both the five Skyline iterations and the lonesome R35) for a while. He initially paved the way for a new iteration late last year, mixing digital grand touring goodness with squeaky-clean sports DNA. But that was not enough to showcase all the details, of course. So, next up he bundled a pack of virtual R36s to dwell around showing even more of their ritzy CGI color options.
Now, the time has come to also meet the informal flagship of the unreleased and unannounced R36 Nissan GT-R, the NISMO variant. Nissan Motorsports International was recently transformed into a division after almost four decades of existence and focus on motorsport and performance-oriented car models for the Japanese automaker. And it would be entirely fitting to give it even more leeway when the OEM time finally comes to bring forward a completely new generation of the GT-R.
Meanwhile, all we have to quench our R36 Nissan GT-R NISMO thirst are these posh CGI ideas, which of course arrive complete with a stanced attitude, a thoroughly exotic widebody kit, some extreme aerodynamic bits, and pieces, plus an entire bundle of ritzy shades. Among them, we noticed the dual-tone white-black and gray-black, the Midnight Purple-inspired blue, plus even an all-black (save for the crimson details) version.