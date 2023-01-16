Digital Honda Civic Type-R Crosstour Coupe Seems Ready for Any Type of Adventure

The Japanese automaker had a great 2022, at least in the United States, no matter what their diminished sales figures might say. And they are looking to keep up the good momentum.
True, Honda and Acura finished last year with almost 33% fewer sales than in 2021, but December was one of their best months overall. As such, it was adamantly clear that if supply met the strong demand they would have fared even better. And there’s a logic behind the customer love.
After all, the Asian carmaker had something for everyone in 2022. That includes the new generation HR-V (now a larger, compact offering based on the eleventh Civic and offered internationally as the ZR-V), the freshly introduced all-new best-selling CR-V crossover SUV, the mid-size three-row Pilot (including as a TrailSport adventurer), and more.
Hey, even passenger cars had a saying in this, given the release of the latest Accord (which is hitting nationwide dealerships this very month to help out with the recovering sales) and Honda unleashing the untamed sixth iteration (FL5) of the Civic Type R Hot Hatch into the wild. Sure, they are trying to be more practical than ever here as well, so we are dealing with a spacious five-door liftback.
But what if people do not mind being cramped if that means they can remember the vintage three-door hatchback times of the original EK9 Civic Type R (1997-2000), the follow-up EP3 from 2001 to 2005, or the FN2 European and international version (2007-2011) of the third generation? Well, slim chances of that happening in the real world but cue the dreamy realm of digital car content creators, and of course, all CGI bets are off.
Thus, meet Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, who is back at digitally fiddling with the latest Honda Civic Type R, again showing a lot of CGI love for Honda’s high-performance compact. That is, in between a quirky Lynk&Co 03+ Wagon (after all, he loves “Touring the world!” and making everything a juicy or laughable station wagon/shooting brake) and his recent passion for Alfa Romeo Giulias.
Thus, after giving us stuff like the Tonale-inspired next-generation neo-retro Giulia in sedan, wagon, and even Sprint Quadrifoglio Coupe form, he is now back to his passion for Honda’s feisty Civic. The three-door hatchback ‘Coupe’ version of the current Honda Civic Type R is a recurring theme, indeed, complete with ‘classic’ or base ‘dirt-cheap’ variations.
But this one must be the coolest transformation to date, even though I am not sure it has any value in crossover terms. As such, meet the imagined Honda Civic Type-R Crosstour! It not only looks CGI-miles better than the botched attempt at creating a mid-size five-door coupe-SUV back during the early 2010s but is also hitting all the right JDM tuning-style vibes, complete with a lowered stance and a widebody-style treatment for the wheel arches.
So, unless there is an air suspension, it will not do much off-roading, unlike the Porsche 911 Dakar or Lambo Huracan Sterrato. But at least it still carries a lot more luggage thanks to the streamlined roof rack and box on top of the ceiling. Alas, I do wonder how air flows around the big wing sitting right behind the roof box…
After all, the Asian carmaker had something for everyone in 2022. That includes the new generation HR-V (now a larger, compact offering based on the eleventh Civic and offered internationally as the ZR-V), the freshly introduced all-new best-selling CR-V crossover SUV, the mid-size three-row Pilot (including as a TrailSport adventurer), and more.
Hey, even passenger cars had a saying in this, given the release of the latest Accord (which is hitting nationwide dealerships this very month to help out with the recovering sales) and Honda unleashing the untamed sixth iteration (FL5) of the Civic Type R Hot Hatch into the wild. Sure, they are trying to be more practical than ever here as well, so we are dealing with a spacious five-door liftback.
But what if people do not mind being cramped if that means they can remember the vintage three-door hatchback times of the original EK9 Civic Type R (1997-2000), the follow-up EP3 from 2001 to 2005, or the FN2 European and international version (2007-2011) of the third generation? Well, slim chances of that happening in the real world but cue the dreamy realm of digital car content creators, and of course, all CGI bets are off.
Thus, meet Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, who is back at digitally fiddling with the latest Honda Civic Type R, again showing a lot of CGI love for Honda’s high-performance compact. That is, in between a quirky Lynk&Co 03+ Wagon (after all, he loves “Touring the world!” and making everything a juicy or laughable station wagon/shooting brake) and his recent passion for Alfa Romeo Giulias.
Thus, after giving us stuff like the Tonale-inspired next-generation neo-retro Giulia in sedan, wagon, and even Sprint Quadrifoglio Coupe form, he is now back to his passion for Honda’s feisty Civic. The three-door hatchback ‘Coupe’ version of the current Honda Civic Type R is a recurring theme, indeed, complete with ‘classic’ or base ‘dirt-cheap’ variations.
But this one must be the coolest transformation to date, even though I am not sure it has any value in crossover terms. As such, meet the imagined Honda Civic Type-R Crosstour! It not only looks CGI-miles better than the botched attempt at creating a mid-size five-door coupe-SUV back during the early 2010s but is also hitting all the right JDM tuning-style vibes, complete with a lowered stance and a widebody-style treatment for the wheel arches.
So, unless there is an air suspension, it will not do much off-roading, unlike the Porsche 911 Dakar or Lambo Huracan Sterrato. But at least it still carries a lot more luggage thanks to the streamlined roof rack and box on top of the ceiling. Alas, I do wonder how air flows around the big wing sitting right behind the roof box…