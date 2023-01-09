3-Door FL5 Honda Civic Type R Hot Hatch Digitally Welcomes Back the Basic 1990s

Right now, if you want a Japanese hot hatchback in America, there are two primordial choices – the freshman E210-based Toyota GR Corolla or the legacy-provider FL5 Honda Civic Type R.
Those who need to spend less cash on the acquisition will probably go for the Core 2023 GR Corolla, which has an MSRP of $35,900. Alas, they would have to give on power and practicality, as we are dealing with 300 hp and a regular five-door hatchback. As opposed to the $43,295 MSRP of the 2023 Honda Civic Type R, which brings 316 hp and more interior space by way of a five-door liftback body style.
Sure, there’s also AWD against FWD, and more – but that is a whole different story, frankly. Anyway, what if people wanted the lower costs associated with a no-frills hot hatchback? And they didn’t care about any of the practicality arguments, let alone the fact they would need to get out of the car and make way for their friends when carrying someone in the backseat because their car is a little three-door? Just like it happened in the late 1990s, with the EK9 Honda Civic Type R, which, back then, was based on the sixth-generation Civic.
And then the same also occurred with the EP3 successor, or the European and international FN2 third generation (after at home in Japan it became a sedan!) if you are starting to catch our drift. Frankly, the ratio is currently equal between three-door and five-door hot hatches, since the FK2 (2015), FK8 (2017), and fresh FL5 (2022) are also of the more practical variety. So, what if the latter offered both standards at the same time?
Well, unfortunately, in this universe, smaller and more basic would also mean cheaper – and no automaker would want that, let us be serious. No worries, though, as the dreamy realm of digital car content creators does not care about such trifle stuff as high MSRPs. Or, at least, that is the POV of Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, who is again showing a lot of retro digital love for Honda’s sporty Civic.
Thus, after a quick Alfa Romeo Giulia frenzy (complete with an all-new digital, Tonale-based generation, a station wagon version, plus a teaser of Quadrifoglio goodies), he is once more playing with the virtual Honda Civic Type R Hot Hatchback ‘Coupe’ to bring back fond three-door memories. Now, also in a base configuration that just screams cool and hassle-free 1990s.
As such, it comes complete with black plastic bits and pieces, no rear wing or fancy, humongous lightweight alloy wheels, and probably with a price that would put to shame the GR Corolla in a second. Plus, “every girl will love a red Honda,” says the author!
