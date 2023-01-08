Ram 1500 TRX With CGI Mods Needs to Buckle Up, 'Cause It's Going to Be a Bumpy Ride

What’s your favorite mod for the Ram 1500 TRX? If you said more power and/or parts for improving the approach and departure angles, as well as traction, and making it a serious beast off the lit path, then we agree. So, where does that put this particular example?
Why, that’s an easy one, in Fantasy Land, because it doesn’t exist in real life. It was signed by 412donklife, and made its way to social media earlier this week, and it can surely make its presence felt without moving one inch.
Some of the pixel manipulating process revolved around the colors, as it is much more vibrant than stock. It also has black windows all around and matching side mirror casings, grille, and other accents, including those on the aggressive hood, and on the lower parts of the body. ‘TRX’ decals still decorate the rear quarter panels, and in one of the renderings, it was portrayed with an opened tailgate, and a KTM bike in the bed, which was also digitally modified to sport new wheels.
And speaking of those, the Ram 1500 TRX in question has nailed this part too, as it rides on massive alloys, with a five-spoke design, and Forgiato center caps. Combining black and red, just like the rest of the exterior of the super truck, the bi-tone wheels have wide lips, and they spin around the neon yellow brake calipers. They were wrapped in rather thin tires for what is in essence a workhorse, albeit one with a lot of power, and they do have some hairy-chested meat on them for increased traction in slippery and/or sticky situations.
Elsewhere, it does not seem to sport any additional rearranged pixels, other than the smoked lighting units, so the virtual mods are rather simple yet effective, hence why we decided to share them with you. But what is your take on it, and how would you feel if you saw one with similar upgrades in real life? Would it be a yay or a nay? Before answering this question, we will remind you about the icing on the cake when it comes to the Ram 1500 TRX, and for that, we will hypothetically pop the hood open.
This is where the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine lies, and it is the same one powering the Hellcats. In this configuration, it pushes out 702 hp (712 ps / 524 kW) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque, channeling them to the four-wheel drive system. For a vehicle that was initially designed as a pickup, it is mighty fast thanks to the mill, as it will sprint to 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.5 seconds from a standstill. Top speed is capped at 118 mph (190 kph).
