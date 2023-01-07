Imagined Ferrari Purosangue Has an Extreme Tuning Body Kit, Still Not Wide Enough

Oh, how the crossovers, SUVs, and truck-loving times have now changed. Today, there is an overabundance of high riders even in the stratosphere of ultra-luxury super-SUVs. The Bentley Bentayga, Aston Martin DBX, Lambo Urus, and Rolls-Royce Cullinan are a statement of that. Plus, many more are coming – including the likes of the 715-hp Ferrari Purosangue or the 735-hp BMW XM ‘Label Red.’
Hey, even McLaren’s new boss is potentially open for high-performance CUV business, among others. But let us face it, the current kings and queens of the ultra-luxury super-SUV niche (at least as far as the aftermarket world is concerned) are the Rolls-Royce Cullinan (Black Badge) and Lamborghini Urus. However, their crown is clearly in jeopardy because a certain Prancing Horse is gearing up for production, complete with a naturally-aspirated 6.5-liter V12 powerhouse.
This ICE V12 slap in the EV revolution’s face is also coming with an eight-speed Magna dual-clutch, all-wheel drive, traditional front, and fashionable coach rear doors, plus some bonkers performance specifications. The latter includes stuff like the 7,750-rpm threshold for peak power and yet-to-be-confirmed Ferrari claims about a 3.3-second sprint time to 62 mph (100 kph) or a maximum speed of 193 mph (311 kph). By the way, the AWD works ‘only’ until around 124 mph (200 kph), and solely in the first four gears, then it’s RWD power all the way to the top speed, plus there is also standard all-wheel steering.
Of course, the reception has been extremely positive among the one percenters, and Ferrari is now thinking behind the scenes about how to make everyone happy in terms of production quotas. Naturally, the aftermarket world is also eager to see it coming, gladly thinking about the upcoming tuning, customization, and personalization projects that will see them earning fat paychecks. And the interest has not gone unnoticed by the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists either.
The fresh Ferrari Purosangue has been treated to many digital modifications, some of them being just a flight of fancy, entirely wishful thinking, or perhaps as close as possible to a future reality. Speaking of the latter category, here is also Ildar, the virtual artist better known as ildar_project on social media, who usually plays with tuned vehicles – giving his input on the Prancing Horse matters. So, is anyone surprised by this ‘Green Goblin’-like apparition? Well, not really, if you are a fan of his CGI channel.
a pink BMW M4 ‘Queen,’ or a murdered-out GMC Hummer EV that probably wanted to make a dark statement, he also found enough CGI time to properly bulk up the Italian thoroughbred SUV. Or so we thought.
At first, the pixel master only shared the rear three-quarters POV of his Ferrari Purosangue body kit tuning digital project. From that point of view, we could easily observe the ultra-luxury super-SUV would hypothetically ride closer to the ground on humongous concave aftermarket wheels (dressed in black, of course) and that its lower rear end got treated to some angular CGI steroids, at least as far as the dual exhaust setup was concerned.
From what we can tell, the complete widebody kit includes a lot of exposed carbon fiber parts, from the rear windshield spoiler to the extended wheel arches, doorsteps, and more. Now, luckily, the author also decided to share the traditional front-three-quarters POV so we can get a more complete picture of the modifications. Obviously, there is more of the same exposed carbon fiber attire, complete with a partially black hood to finish the ‘Green Goblin’ transformation.
Still, that was not enough for some, even though this CGI expert’s Ferrari Purosangue transformation looks decidedly ready to star in the next Fast X installment or at least serve as the Marvel villain’s next posh ride for when he deals with the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. Anyway, we got a little bit sidetracked on this one, and forgot to reveal the ultimate fan query. As such, and we are not entirely sure if that was just a joke or if the channel’s enthusiast was quite serious, it turns out that this digital tuning build project looks “sick, but (should) go wider!”
Well, that was a nice understatement of how the aftermarket world – the real one, I mean – has pushed the envelope so far nowadays (especially with ultra-slammed and mega-widebody Lambo Urus and Rolls Cullinan ideas) that even a bonkers virtual tuning project may seem a little underwhelming to some. Hopefully, this CGI dream will give enough ideas to some zealous tuners, and we are going to soon check out a carbon fiber-clad widebody Ferrari Purosangue in the real world as well – not just the alternate universe of digital content creators.
Hey, even McLaren’s new boss is potentially open for high-performance CUV business, among others. But let us face it, the current kings and queens of the ultra-luxury super-SUV niche (at least as far as the aftermarket world is concerned) are the Rolls-Royce Cullinan (Black Badge) and Lamborghini Urus. However, their crown is clearly in jeopardy because a certain Prancing Horse is gearing up for production, complete with a naturally-aspirated 6.5-liter V12 powerhouse.
This ICE V12 slap in the EV revolution’s face is also coming with an eight-speed Magna dual-clutch, all-wheel drive, traditional front, and fashionable coach rear doors, plus some bonkers performance specifications. The latter includes stuff like the 7,750-rpm threshold for peak power and yet-to-be-confirmed Ferrari claims about a 3.3-second sprint time to 62 mph (100 kph) or a maximum speed of 193 mph (311 kph). By the way, the AWD works ‘only’ until around 124 mph (200 kph), and solely in the first four gears, then it’s RWD power all the way to the top speed, plus there is also standard all-wheel steering.
Of course, the reception has been extremely positive among the one percenters, and Ferrari is now thinking behind the scenes about how to make everyone happy in terms of production quotas. Naturally, the aftermarket world is also eager to see it coming, gladly thinking about the upcoming tuning, customization, and personalization projects that will see them earning fat paychecks. And the interest has not gone unnoticed by the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists either.
The fresh Ferrari Purosangue has been treated to many digital modifications, some of them being just a flight of fancy, entirely wishful thinking, or perhaps as close as possible to a future reality. Speaking of the latter category, here is also Ildar, the virtual artist better known as ildar_project on social media, who usually plays with tuned vehicles – giving his input on the Prancing Horse matters. So, is anyone surprised by this ‘Green Goblin’-like apparition? Well, not really, if you are a fan of his CGI channel.
a pink BMW M4 ‘Queen,’ or a murdered-out GMC Hummer EV that probably wanted to make a dark statement, he also found enough CGI time to properly bulk up the Italian thoroughbred SUV. Or so we thought.
At first, the pixel master only shared the rear three-quarters POV of his Ferrari Purosangue body kit tuning digital project. From that point of view, we could easily observe the ultra-luxury super-SUV would hypothetically ride closer to the ground on humongous concave aftermarket wheels (dressed in black, of course) and that its lower rear end got treated to some angular CGI steroids, at least as far as the dual exhaust setup was concerned.
From what we can tell, the complete widebody kit includes a lot of exposed carbon fiber parts, from the rear windshield spoiler to the extended wheel arches, doorsteps, and more. Now, luckily, the author also decided to share the traditional front-three-quarters POV so we can get a more complete picture of the modifications. Obviously, there is more of the same exposed carbon fiber attire, complete with a partially black hood to finish the ‘Green Goblin’ transformation.
Still, that was not enough for some, even though this CGI expert’s Ferrari Purosangue transformation looks decidedly ready to star in the next Fast X installment or at least serve as the Marvel villain’s next posh ride for when he deals with the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. Anyway, we got a little bit sidetracked on this one, and forgot to reveal the ultimate fan query. As such, and we are not entirely sure if that was just a joke or if the channel’s enthusiast was quite serious, it turns out that this digital tuning build project looks “sick, but (should) go wider!”
Well, that was a nice understatement of how the aftermarket world – the real one, I mean – has pushed the envelope so far nowadays (especially with ultra-slammed and mega-widebody Lambo Urus and Rolls Cullinan ideas) that even a bonkers virtual tuning project may seem a little underwhelming to some. Hopefully, this CGI dream will give enough ideas to some zealous tuners, and we are going to soon check out a carbon fiber-clad widebody Ferrari Purosangue in the real world as well – not just the alternate universe of digital content creators.