Watch the 2023 Honda Civic Type R Crack 230 KPH Without Breaking a Sweat

Based on the 11th generation of the Civic, the latest and greatest Civic Type R also happens to be the most powerful yet. Of course, those extra ponies and pound-feet translate to better acceleration and a higher top speed. It’s three tenths of a second quicker to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) and 3 kph (2 mph) faster than its predecessor.
On a rather cold and windy day, our friends at Motorsport Magazine recently tested the hot hatchback’s straight-line performance on a runway. Even though they couldn’t reach the 275-kph (171-mph) top speed advertised by the Japanese automaker, they did crack 230 kph (143 mph).
The GPS-based performance meter recorded 5.7 seconds to 100 kilometers per hour, slightly off the advertised 5.4 seconds. On the other hand, remember that 5.4 seconds are only possible with a perfect launch in ideal conditions. The front-wheel-drive hot hatchback needed 20.6 seconds to reach 200 kilometers per hour (124 miles per hour), and the standing kilometer (make that 0.62 miles or 3,280 feet) was over in 24.8 seconds.
Over in France where Motorsport Magazine is based, the Civic Type R starts at 55,000 euros, making it more expensive than everything else sold by Honda in this part of the world. At current exchange rates, that means $59,585 before options and taxes, which is quite a bit more than the car’s price in the United States of America, as in $43,295 sans freight charge.
It should also be mentioned that Euro- and U.S.-spec FL5s differ in terms of output as well. More specifically, 330 ps (325 horsepower) and 420 Nm (310 pound-feet) versus 315 horsepower (320 ps) and similar torque. It’s plenty enough for a four-cylinder turbo, although there is more to squeeze out of that configuration and displacement. The 2.0-liter turbo of the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance, for example, churns out a simply insane 476 ps (469 horsepower) and 545 Nm (402 pound-feet) of torque.
The most exhilarating CTR to date, the FL5 is the fastest front-wheel-drive production car at the Suzuka Circuit in Japan. Exclusively offered with a six-speed manual transmission, the 2023 model year Civic Type R is manufactured at the Yorii plant in Japan. Its gearbox is made in Suzuka, whereas the four-cylinder mill is born at the Anna engine plant in Ohio.
Assembled alongside the Japan-spec Civic in five-door hatchback attire, the Civic Type R might be the final combustion-only Civic Type R. Back in April 2022, the Japanese automaker pledged to invest approximately $40 billion into the development of 30 all-electric vehicles. Two of them are sports cars, namely an e-sports car and an NSX-inspired halo model. Whatever the future may hold for the CTR, the FL5 will certainly become a classic one day.
