2023 Honda Jazz e:HEV Rolls In With Fresh Styling and More Power

Almost three years after production started, Honda has given the Jazz a few refreshments, which comprise an updated design, and revised e:HEV powertrain, joined by the introduction of a new Advance Sport trim level.
Visually, the 2023 Honda Jazz e:HEV has a new grille, darker headlamp inserts, and different front and rear bumpers. The Crosstar model gets a different grille, with pronounced honeycomb design, revised bumpers, and silver details, joined by new alloys, and a fresh exterior color called the Fjord Mist Blue. On the inside, the Elegance and Advance grades sport revised upholstery and trim, and a two-spoke steering wheel.
As far as the newcomer to the series goes, the Jazz Advance Sport, it sets itself apart by featuring a sporty lattice grille, glossy black side mirror caps, unique finish for the front bumper, unique 16-inch alloys, and the Urban Gray hue that is exclusive to this version. Opening the door will reveal grade-specific elements said to increase its sporty feel. There is a unique combination of black synthetic suede and gray synthetic leather on the seats, yellow stitching, and new three-spoke steering wheel.
Comprising a gasoline engine and two electric motors, the electrified powertrain is now punchier. The 1.5-liter unit develops 107 ps (106 hp/79 kW), 10 ps (9 hp/7 kW) more than before, and an identical torque figure of 131 Nm (97 lb-ft). The electric drive motor generates 122 ps (120 hp/90 kW), 14 ps (13 hp/10 kW) more, and the generator motor is 11ps (11 hp/8 kW) more powerful, to 106 ps (105 hp/78 kW).
In the Crosstar, Elegance, and Advance grades, there is a new acceleration response concept that increases the sensory feel of acceleration. The Advance Sport has revised throttle pedal map for enhanced driving feel. The linear shift control has been upgraded too, with a higher shift point of 6,300 rpm, alongside the automatic transmission that offers smoother gearshifts.
Following customer feedback, the 2023 Jazz e:HEV has become more versatile with the added towing ability. The car can tow 500 kg (1,102 lbs) officially. The Honda Sensing suite of driving assistance gizmos is also included, and it hosts “some of the most comprehensive advanced safety features and driver aids in its class,” the Japanese automaker says.
Improved awareness of the vehicle surroundings was made possible by utilizing a wider angle high-def camera. This system includes the recognition of verges without kerbs or roadside markings. The active safety systems are now less intrusive, and the Traffic Jam Assist supports steering from rest. These complement the standard ten airbags, including the front center and front occupant knee ones. Honda says the Jazz and Jazz Crosstar, which will launch early this year in Europe, will carry the same safety tech that granted them a five-star rating in the 2020 Euro NCAP crash tests.
