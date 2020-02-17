autoevolution
2021 Honda Jazz Type R Rendered, Rumored With Four-Cylinder Turbo Engine

At first, the three-cylinder turbo was nothing more than the automotive industry’s attempt to downsize from free-breathing fours. More efficiency can also intertwine with more performance, which is why Ford is the first automaker to prove the three-cylinder turbo’s worth in a hot hatchback.
From 1.5 liters of displacement, the engine cranks out 200 PS (197 horsepower) and 290 Nm (214 pound-feet) of torque. Not only did Ford match the output of the Fiesta ST200 from the previous generation, but Toyota followed leveled up to 1.6 liters and all-wheel drive for the GR Yaris.

The Japanese interloper boasts 272 PS and 370 Nm of torque, trumping the FiST by a considerable margin. In U.S. currency, make that 268 horsepower and no fewer than 273 pound-feet of torque. Better still, Toyota and Gazoo Racing are much obliged to offer a six-speed manual tranny!

This gets us to Honda’s Jazz, a subcompact hatchback that’s alternatively called Fit in the United States of America. Even though the Type R has slim chances to happen, there’s no denying that the Civic’s smaller brother would look similar to the rendering provided by X-Tomi Design.

Functional air intakes integrated into the front bumper, a lip spoiler, red brake calipers, side skirts, black wheels, a fixed rear wing, and Champion White paintwork are exactly what you’d expect from a Type R. The question is, what would the Jazz Type R hide under the hood?

In addition to the 1.0-liter turbo three-cylinder engine, Japan gets a 1.3-liter four-cylinder with close to 100 ponies and Europe is treated to a 1.5 running the Atkinson cycle because it’s a hybrid. e:HEV is how the most powerful option is called, packing 109 PS (107 horsepower) and 253 Nm (187 pound-feet) of torque. In other words, don’t expect blistering performance.

The only way the Type R would stand out in the crowd is by going the three-cylinder turbo route with hybrid assistance. Even though a performance variant isn’t likely a priority for Honda, some motoring publications from Japan are making a case for the 1.5-liter engine with a turbo and no hybridization whatsoever.

According to the reports in question, the Jazz Type R would develop close to 220 PS (217 horsepower) and 250 Nm (184 pound-feet).

