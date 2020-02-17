Who Would’ve Thought Using Google Maps for 5 Minutes Would Get Us a Free Hotdog?

As weird as that may sound, that’s exactly the purpose of a new campaign launched by IKEA and which invites customers to “Buy With Your Time.”The idea is as simple as it could be: the time used to travel to IKEA can be used to pay for any goods in the store, and Google Maps plays the role of a wallet. The timeline feature in Google Maps serves as living proof of the time spent on the way to IKEA, and according to an official video of the campaign (embedded below), 49 minutes of driving cover the cost of a Lack coffee table.On the other hand, a trip of nearly two hours allows customers to pay for a Billy bookcase at IKEA, while a short 5-minute drive rewards drivers with a free hotdog.Unfortunately, the campaign only takes place in Dubai, but IKEA doesn’t seem to rule out expanding it to other locations in the coming months.It goes without saying that the whole idea of the promo is to bring more people to IKEA, and the Swedish brand admits that its stores are usually located on the outskirts of cities, which isn’t necessarily the most convenient destination for those who don’t own a car.However, IKEA says it also wants to reward families who spend a lot of time driving to its stores, so this campaign “gives the time spent on the road a monetary value.”Given the new initiative is only available in Dubai, one hour of driving with Google Maps on the phone or in the car is worth AED 105 (nearly $30), so the more time you spend on the road, the more money you make for IKEA goods.