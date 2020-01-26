Viral Honda Civic Si Looks Geeky with an HDMI Exhaust and No Headphone Jack

However, this European Honda Civic Si sports what all the other cars out there appear to lack: an HDMI-shaped exhaust which the owned tried to highlight with a smartly-placed sticker right on the rear bumper.While some say the HDMI exhaust looks more like a micro USB, this Civic seemingly boasts nearly the full tech package. In addition to the HDMI “port,” the owner also got two giant speakers in the left and right corners (which are obviously the fake plastic vents available on other Civic models as well).At first glance, this Honda Civic Si, which went viral during the weekend, lacks a headphone jack, but this isn’t necessarily a big problem since removing the 3.5mm audio connector has become more of a trend these days.Apple ditched the headphone jack when it launched the iPhone 7, and since then more and more device manufacturers followed in its footsteps, replacing the popular connector with other ports, like USB Type-C.And now a fun fact: a number of European Honda Civic Si models actually featured a fully-working HDMI port inside. And if you’re wondering why, it’s because Honda wanted to provide owners with an easy way to plug in their devices, although it goes without saying the traditional USB port would have been a much better choice.However, having an HDMI port on the car’s dashboard opened the door for plenty of third-party customizations, so you could actually watch videos when the car was parked (doing this while in motion wasn’t possible as the vehicle automatically disabled this feature).Furthermore, using the right hacks, owners could actually plug in HDMI-powered devices, such as a Chromecast to watch Netflix or even a PlayStation 4 to play games.