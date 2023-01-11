Honda Confirms Eight 2023 Motorcycle Models for U.S., Most Cost $100 More Than Before

Except for Italian bike maker Ducati, which likes to present its goodies for the new model year in December, most of the other players announce their refreshed lineups after the people of this world celebrate the arrival of a new year. The Japanese from Honda are no exception, and they’ve just made the first announcement on what to expect in 2023 on the American market.
At the time of writing, the Japanese offer American riders a solid mix of two-wheelers, covering almost all the segments and genres, from minomotos to adventure and from scooters to cruisers. This week’s announcement concerns existing bikes from the sport, standard, adventure, dual sport and cruiser segments making a comeback.
In essence, we don’t get news of some exciting new model being introduced, but there’s a certain comfort in knowing some of the most appreciated bikes around will still be available for the next 365 days or so.
In all, eight models have been confirmed to still be on the table in 2023 (more will be announced at a later date, probably), from the CB and XR ranges, but also the Fury. None of the eight seems to come with significant upgrades, but pricing info was released, so at least now we know what to expect to spend on some Honda motorcycles this year.
The cheapest model announced for 2023 is the standard/naked CB500F, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary on the market this year. Priced at $6,799 (a $100 bump from this year’s prices), it will be available starting next month in Matte Gray Metallic and with the same twin-cylinder engine in its frame.
The bike coming to the market the fastest in the 2023 model year configuration is the XR650L dual-sport, to be sold starting later this month. It is priced the same as before, $6,999, and is available only in white, also like before.
We'll see next month, aside from the introduction of the aforementioned 2023 Honda CB500F, a flood of other bikes that are being kept in production. The CBR650R sport middleweight is returning in February $100 more expensive (priced at $9,899), but now offered in Grand Prix Red, and so is the CB650R standard, with the same $100 price bump to $9,399, and draped in Matte Gray Metallic.
Honda’s adventure CB500X will continue to bring a mix between urban riding and off-road thrills for $7,299 and wearing Peal Organic Green overalls from February too, and so is the CB1000R. The naked is the most expensive ride announced by Honda for the new model year, retailing from $12,999 and available for now only in black.
Although introduced this week, the 2023 CBR500R will only become available next summer, for a price that starts at $7,299 (presently $7,199). Unlike the others on this list, the sport bike will be offered in two color combinations, Grand Prix Red and Sword Silver Metallic.
Last on the list, but certainly not last in riders’ hearts, is the 2023 Honda Fury, the perfect ride for the “ultimate cruiser experience” as Honda likes to say. Currently priced at $11,449, it gets only a $50 price bump and no other changes (and we’re happy the Pearl Yellow color remains).
And that’s about all there is to Honda’s first 2023 update. Given what’s going on in the world, going for $100 price bumps for the new model year motorcycles, even without them making significant changes, doesn’t seem all that exaggerated. We’re looking forward to what the Japanese have planned next.
